PLATTSBURGH - The top-seeded Division II boys hockey team in the state was too much for Northeastern Clinton Saturday night.
The Pelham Pelicans defeated the Cougars 8 to 3 at the Ronald B. Stafford Field House at Plattsburgh State to advance to the state final four.
Pelham outshot NCCS 74-17 on their way to the win.
"They are a strong skating team with 12 seniors and we just couldn't keep up," NCCS Coach Scott Lafountain said.
"But we have a lot to be proud of. We are a school that still stands alone as far as a hockey team goes. We are not merged with anybody and each night we play schools that are combined with a couple of schools, and it gets harder and harder, but we have a lot to be proud of and it was a successful year."
Pelham took the lead just over seven minutes into the first period on a goal by Griffin Evans off an assist from Louie Marcellino. A little more than a minute later, Evans tallied again off another nice feed from Marcellino.
Pelham outshot NCCS 31 to 4 in the opening period.
As he did in last Wednesday's 3-2 double overtime win over Beekmantown in the Section VII championship, Cougar goalie Alain Juneau made several dazzling saves keeping the game close.
The Cougars pulled to within one at the 3:32 mark of the second period when Reid LaValley got one over the shoulder of Pelican netminder Jack Mallinson. Lucas Hemingway and Owen Ebersol assisted on the goal.
But 27 seconds later, Pelham's Luke Green scored on a nice play with Henry Smith to extend the lead back to two goals.
Pelham then got goals at the 5:04 and 8:34 marks by Marcellino and Eric Elbery respectively to pull ahead 5 to 1.
The Pelicans were cruising on their way to adding 25 more shots in the second period when NCCS began to make things interesting.
Defenseman Blake Chevalier scored on a 175-foot shot that shocked everyone in the rink.
After a flurry of saves by Juneau after heavy Pelham pressure, Chevalier got the puck in front of his own net, looked up and fired it the length of the ice at the net.
The puck was slightly off target, but Mallinson dropped down to one knee to play it and the puck took a funny bounce and ricocheted off his pads into the net.
Chase Letourneau and goalkeeper Juneau got credit with assists on the goal.
When Lafountain asked him after the game if he was just trying to ice the puck or if he was actually shooting at the net, Chevalier crinkled his face, gave a wry smile and said, "in the net," eliciting a laugh from his coach.
The fluke goal seemed to lift the Cougars who then began to apply some pressure to the Pelham defense.
Just 46 seconds later, freshman Winfred Simpson scored on a beautiful give and go with Ryan Racine and LaValley.
The Cougars then had a couple more great chances to pull within one, but could not solve Mallinson.
"We caught a break obviously when we were trying to ice it and it was misplayed and it went in the net," Lafountain said.
"It gave us a little life for awhile, but we just ran out of gas."
Pelham regained a three-goal lead 1:23 after Simpson's goal with a snipe by Marcellino off passes from Evans and Ben Rosenberg.
The Pelicans continued to apply pressure in the third period and put the game away with goals just 23 seconds apart with just over five minutes to play.
Mark Rosa scored at 11:28 and Marcellino got his hat trick tally at 11:51.
Juneau finished the game with 66 saves, earning praise from his coach.
"He came a long ways and that's credit to goalie coach Rickey Garrant," Lafountain said.
"At the start of the season we didn't know where to turn. We were giving up goals left and right, and we got him to where he is now, so it's great and good for him being a senior to get that chance."
The Cougars finished the season at 8-14-1, and graduate seven seniors.
Lafountain was pleased with his team's efforts against the strong Pelicans.
"You can't ask for anything more," he said.
Pelham 2 4 2 8
NCCS 0 3 0 3
First period - P - Evans from Marcellino at 7:05; P - Evans from Marcellino at 8:19
Second period - NCCS - LaValley from Hemingway and Ebersole at 3:32; P - Green from Smith at 3:59; P - Marcellino from Rosenberg and Evans at 5:04; P - Elbery from Evans and Rosenberg at 8:34; NCCS - Chevalier from Juneau and Letourneau at 10:10; NCCS - Simpson from Racine and LaValley at 10:56; P - Marcellino from Evans and Rosenberg at 12:19
Third period - P - Rosa from Rosenberg at 11:28; P- Marcellino from Rosenberg and Deeney at 11:51
Shots, Pelham 74, NCCS 17
Saves, Juneau, NCCS 66, Mallinson, Pelham 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.