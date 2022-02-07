Franklin Academy wins girls hockey Section VII title

LAKE PLACID — Vail St. Hilaire's early third period goal lifted the Franklin Academy Huskies of Malone to the Section VII girls high school hockey title Monday night.
St. Hilaire, a junior captain, scored just 31 seconds into the final stanza to lift the Huskies to a 2-1 win over Plattsburgh High at the 1932 Rink.
The game was tightly contested between the top two seeds in the section, and was tied, 1-1, after two periods.
St. Hilaire broke the deadlock when she dashed the entire length of the ice after a defensive zone faceoff and stuffed the puck past Hornet netminder Amelia Lebrun.
The Huskies then settled in and bottled up the Hornets for much of the rest of the third period to preserve the win.
"It was a well-played game by both teams, and give credit to Franklin Academy. The found a way to win," Plattsburgh Coach Trevor Cameron said.
"We gave it our all, but at times we were a little gassed, and we just couldn't find the equalizer."
The Hornets came out strong in the opening period, out-shooting Franklin Academy 10-4. Senior Captain Amanda Vaughn hit the post just 90 seconds into the game, and Junior McKenzie Brown also rang one off the pipe about three minutes later.
Huskie Goalie Gina Norcross stayed solid in net, keeping the Hornets off the board. Lebrun was also strong in net for Plattsburgh.
Franklin Academy broke the scoreless tie at 1:06 of the second period when Senior Julia Perras scored. After winning a faceoff, the puck went to Claudia LaPlant at the left point who fired a wrist shot on net.
Lebrun kicked it out, but the rebound went right to Perras who knocked it in.
The Hornets fought hard to get it back, but Norcross stood tall. Two Plattsburgh power plays yielded some scoring decent opportunities, but they could not get on the board.
Senior Ada Johnston almost tied the game when she went in alone on Norcross with three minutes left in the period, but the senior goaltender got a piece of a hard wrist shot.
It looked as if the Hornets would enter the third period down a goal when they lined up for a defensive zone face off with just 16 seconds left in the second period.
Brown, a swift-skating defenseman, changed all that when she took the puck and weaved through the entire Huskie team before lifting a backhand over Norcross with just five seconds left in the period.
But any momentum Plattsburgh had going into the third period, ended quickly as St. Hilaire gave the Huskies the lead again with her opening minute goal.
Her goal was unassisted.
The rest of the game, Franklin Academy bottled up the neutral zone, preventing Plattsburgh from getting many prime scoring chances.
"Give credit to our girls. They never stopped playing," Cameron said.
"It was a good North Country battle between Plattsburgh and Franklin Academy."
Cameron said he was pleased with the efforts of his seniors, Vaughn, Johnston, Reese Montville and Rebecah Courson.
"The girls played well the whole year, and we appreciate the seniors who have given so much to the program, and we celebrate them and wish them well in the next chapter of their lives," Cameron said.
Franklin Academy will move on to play Potsdam of Section X in the state semi-finals on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at SUNY Canton.
Franklin Academy 2, Plattsburgh 1
PHS 0 1 0 — 1
FA 0 1 1 — 2
First period- No Scoring.
Second period- 1, FA, Perras (LaPlant), 1:06. 2, PHS, Brown, 16:55.
Third Period- 3, FA, St. Hilaire, 0:31.
