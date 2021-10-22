Beekmantown defends home turf with 54-12 win over Ticonderoga

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Eagles wore out an understaffed, but game, Ticonderoga Sentinel team 54-12 in Friday night football at Beekmantown.
The Eagles were led by a powerful performance from Andrew VanNatten who scored four touchdowns, and quarterback Nathan Parliament who tossed for 228 yards and two scores and ran one in himself.
The Sentinels, who dressed only 16 players, took the lead on a 23-yard scoring play that saw Kameron Vigliotti hit Landen Smith wide open in the end zone for a touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, VanNatten grabbed the ball and scooted 76 yards down the left sideline for the score.
Grace Jolicoeur kicked the extra point, one of six she would hit on the night, to give Beekmantown a 7-6 lead and the Eagles never looked back.
Parliament snuck one in from the one-yard line, and then later hit VanNatten for a 71-yard strike midway through the second quarter to cushion Beekmantown's lead.
Vigliotti connected with Connor Yaw for a 40-yard touchdown pass for Ticonderoga cutting the deficit to 20-12, but that is as close as the Sentinels could get.
Parliament hit Peyton Viau with a 39-yard pass on the money with just 11 seconds remaining in the first half to pretty much salt away the win.
VanNatten added two more scores before a crew of junior varsity callups finished out the game for the Eagles. Of those youngsters, Parker Broughton, a freshman, scored twice.
Broughton returned a punt 53 yards and later scored from 13 yards out.
—
Beekmantown 54, Ticonderoga 12
TCS 6 6 0 0 — 12
BCS 7 20 14 13 — 54
First Quarter
TCS- Smith 23 pass from Vigliotti. Kick failed. 5:43
BCS- VanNatten 76 kickoff return, Jolicoeur kick. 5:31
Second Quarter
BCS- Parliament 1 run, extra point no good. 8:08
BCS- VanNatten 71 pass from Parliament. Jolocoeur kick. 6:30
TCS- Yaw 40 pass from Vigliotti. Kick failed. 2:32
BCS- Viau 39 pass from Parliament. Jolicoeur kick. 0:11
Third Quarter
BCS- VanNatten 7 run. Jolicoeur kick. 9:20
Fourth Quarter
BCS- VanNatten 5 run. Jolicoeur kick.
BCS- Broughton 53 punt return. Kick failed. 5:34
BCS- Broughton 13 run. Jolicoeur kick. :37
Individual statistics
Rushing
TCS- Stonitsch, 14-71, Yaw, 8-22
BCS- VanNatten, 24-168, 2 TD, Broughton, 4-19, 1TD
Passing
TCS- Vigliotti, 3-8-85, 2TD, Yaw, 0-5-0
BCS- Parliament, 6-10-228, 2TD
Receiving
TCS- Smith 1-23 1 TD, Yaw, 2-62, 1TD
BCS- VanNatten 4-151, 2TD, Viau, 1-39 1TD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.