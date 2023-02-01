Boys
Schroon Lake 69
Keene 48
Schroon Lake 69, Keene 48
KCS (48)
Caito 3-0-7, Harmer 3-0-9, Isham 0-0-0, Sprague 5-3-16, Robjeat 0-1-1, Lopez 2-1-5,
Jacobsen 4-2-10. TOTALS: 17-7-48
SLCS (69)
N Melville 1-0-2, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, Hart 5-1-14, Pelkey 6-1-16, Phillips 1-0-3, J Melville 0-0-0, Baker 4-3-11, Brown 5-2-13, Wasif 5-0-10. TOTALS: 27-7-69
Halftime- SLCS, 36-14
3 point goals- SLCS (8) Pelkey 3 Hart 3 Brown 1 Phillips 1 Keene (7) Caito Harmer 3 Sprague 3
Bolton 45
Chazy 39
Bolton 45, Chazy 39
BCS (45)
Egloff 6-4-21, Hubert 4-3-14, Eager 1-0-2, Trowbridge 1-2-5, Becker 1-1-3. TOTALS: 13-10-45
CCS (39)
Dwyer 0-0-0, McAfee 4-0-8, Salimando 2-1-6, Foster 10-3-23, Cross 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-4-39
Halftime- Chazy, 19-17
3 point goals- Bolton (9) Egloff 5, Hubert 3, Trowbridge 1. Chazy (1) Salimando 1.
Bouquet Valley 56
Crown Point 48
Bouquet Valley 56, Crown Point 48
CP (48)
Potter 3-0-9, Pertack 3-4-10, Stone 1-0-3, Beeman 1-0-2, Harris 8-0-21, Woods 1-0-3. TOTALS: 17-4-48
BV (56)
Hooper 6-0-14, Burdo 3-0-6, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Leibeck 7-4-25, Rice 3-2-8. TOTALS: 20-6-56
Halftime- Crown Point, 21-19
3 point goals- Boquet Valley 10 Crown Point 10
NAC 52
Peru 44
NAC 52, Peru 44
PCS (44)
McCormick 4-0-10, Eagle 0-0-0, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 0-7-7, Osborne 2-0-5, Parent 1-2-4, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 5-5-15, Allen 0-1-1, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-15-44
NAC (52)
Burnard 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 1-0-2, B.Boulrice 2-2-7, Lambert 1-1-4, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 3-4-10, M.Boulrice 4-1-9, Magoon 4-4-12, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 2-0-4, Benware 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-12-52
Halftime- NAC 24-10
3 point goals- PCS (3) McCormick 2, Osborne; NAC (2) B.Boulrice, Lambert
GIRLS
Crown Point 31
Fort Ann 28
Crown Point 31, Fort Ann 28
FA (28)
Cody 2-0-2, Aratare 6-2-14, Freeborn 3-1-8, Wright 1-0-2, Hardy 1-0-2, Gadway 0-0-0, Laccobucci 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-3-28
CP (31)
Thomas 1-0-3, Mazzotte 4-10-19, Greenan 1-3-5, Lamotte 2-0-4, M. Duprey, 0-0-0, B. Duprey 0-0-0, Thomsen 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-13-31
Halftime- CP, 16-15
3 point goals- Fort Ann (2) Aratare 2, Cwown Point (2) Thomas 1, Mazzotte 1
Peru 54
Ticonderoga 46
Peru 54, Ticonderoga 46
PCS (54)
D.Snider 4-2-11, Prescott 1-0-2, Z. Snider 1-2-5, Duprey 4-6-14, Lawyer 4-0-8, Gushlaw-Murville 0-3-3, Corral 0-0-0, St.Denis 3-2-8, Brousseau 0-3-3. TOTALS: 17-18-54
TCS (46)
Moore 1-0-3, Dorsett 5-1-15, Mattison 5-8-20, Sutphen 1-1-3, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-10-46
Halftime- Ti, 26-25
3 point goals- PCS (2) D. Snider, Z. Snider. Ti (7) Dorsett 4, Mattison 2, Charboneau 1
Saranac 49
AuSable Valley 28
Saranace 49, AuSable Valley 28
SCS (49)
Raegan 0-0-0, Pellerin 2-0-5, Denis 3-2-9, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-6,
Myers 6-2-14, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 6-0-13. TOTALS: 20-4-49
AVCS (28)
Richards 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 4-3-12, B. Douglass 2-0-4, Hoehn 2-0-4, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 3-0-6, Egglefield 0-0-0, Lincoln 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2, Depo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-3-28.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-14
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Parker 2, Pellerin 1, Denis 1, Ducatte 1, AVCS (1) Keyser
