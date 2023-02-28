Cougar girls get past Vikings to advance to Class C final
Northeastern Clinton 52
Moriah 38
Northeastern Clinton 52, Moriah 38
Moriah (38)
Marcil 2-0-5, Eichen 5-1-11, Beider 1-0-2, Bosarge 4-0-11, Trow 2-0-4, Gaddor 2-1-5. TOTALS: 16-2-38.
Northeastern Clinton (52)
LaFountain 7-5-20, Turner 1-2-4, Dubois 8-2-19, Racine 4-0-9. TOTALS: 20-9-52.
Halftime- TIED, 23-23.
Bobcats handle Sentinels to advance to Class C finals
Northern Adirondack 54
Ticonderoga 30
Northern Adirondack 54, Ticonderoga 30
Ticonderoga (30)
S. Johndras 3-0-6, A. Moore 2-0-5, S. Dorsett 1-2-4, C. Mattison 2-0-4, H. Supton 0-0-0, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, J. Whitford 0-0-0, S. Pound 0-0-0, K. Bechard 4-2-11, R. Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-30.
Northern Adirondack (54)
M. LaBarge 5-2-12, M. Peryea 0-1-1, A. Moore 3-0-6, A. McDonald 0-1-1, I. Gilmore 1-2-4, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 3-0-6, A. Peryea 10-0-20, E. Hatch 2-0-4. TOTALS: 24-6-54.
Halftime- NACS, 27-10.
3-point field goals- TCS, A. Moore, K. Bechard.
