SARANAC 52
NCCS 43
—
Saranac 52, NCCS 43
NCCS (43)
Hite 2-0-4, LaFountain 4-4-12, Roberts Laci 2-0-5, Roberts Levi 1-0-2, Dubois 5-0-11, Racne 3-3-9, Trudo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-7-43
SCS (52)
Pellerin Layla 1-0-3, Denis 4-1-11, Parker 1-0-3, Myers 8-2-20, Brault 3-1-7, Ducatte 3-0-8. TOTALS: 20-4-52
Halftime- Saranac, 26-16
3 point goals- NCCS 2: Roberts Laci, Dubois; Saranac 8: Pellerin Layla, Denis 2, Parker, Myers 2, Ducatte 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 60
NAC 53
—
AuSable Valley 60, Northern Adirondack 53
AVCS (60)
S. Richards 1-0-3, H. Hickey 2-0- 4, L. Keyser 8- 6 -25, B. Douglass 2-0-6, K. Hoehn 5-3-15, R. Shambo 2-1-5, L. Lincoln 0-0-0, L. Douglass 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-10-60
NAC (53)
M. LaBarge 3-2-11, M. Peryea 0-0-0, A. Moore 3-0-7, A. McDonald 1-0-2, I. Gilmore 3- 5- 12, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 2-1-5, A. Peryea 7-0-16. TOTALS: 19-5-53
Halftime- NAC, 31-25
3 point goals- Ausable Valley (8) L. Keyser 3, B. Douglass 2, K. Hoehn 2, S. Richards 1 NAC (7) M. LaBarge 3, A. Peryea 2, A. Moore 1, I. Gilmore 1
PERU 49
BEEKMANTOWN 48
—
Peru 49, Beekmantown 48
PCS (49)
D. Snider 2-1-5, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 4-1-10, B. Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 8-3-19, Lawyer 2-0-4, Gushlaw 2-0-4, Coral 2-0-5, St. Dennis 0-0-0, Brousseau 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-5-49
BCS (48)
Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 5-3-13, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 7-2-17, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 0-0-0, Conroy 6-1-13, LaBarge 0-0-0, Barnes 2-0-5, Chapman 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-6-48
Halftime- Peru, 25-24
3 point goals- Peru (2) Z. Snider 1, Corral 1; BCS (2) Parliament 1, Barnes 1
BOYS
CROWN POINT 61
CHAZY 44
—
Crown Point 61, Chazy 44
Chazy (44)
Foster 6-2-14, LaBarge 6-0-12, Dwyer 3-0-8, Cross 2-0-4, Salimando 1-1-3, McAfee 1-0-3, Pratt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-3-44
Crown Point (61)
Harris 10-2-25, Pertak 6-4-18, Beeman 2-4-8, Potter 2-2-7, Stone 1-1-3, Russell 0-0-0, Russell 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-13-61
Halftime- Crown Point, 30-24
3 point goals- Crown Point (6) Harris 3, Potter 1, Pertak 1; Chazy (3) Dwyer 2, McAfee 1
