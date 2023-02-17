S7Hoops

GIRLS

Boquet Valley 46, Moriah 38

Boquet Valley (46)

Conley 0-0-0, Pulsifer 1-0-2, Schwoebel 4-5-15, Reynolds 1-1-3, Biselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-4–16, G . Reynolds 0–0-0, Hickey 0-0-0 , Caputo 4-0-8, Denton 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-10-46.

Moriah (38)

Marcil 3-0-6, Harrington 1-1-3, Eichen 4-1-9, Cheney 2-1-5, Anderson 1-0-2, Bosarge 1-1-3, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 5-0-10, Mascarenas 0-0-0. Nephew 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-4-38.

Halftime- MCS, 20-13.

3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel 2.

Northern Adirondack 49, Plattsburgh 42

Northern Adirondack (49)

LaBarge 3-7-14, Moore 2-3-8, I. Gilmore 5-6-17, H. Gilmore 1-0-2, Charland 2-0-4. TOTALS: 15-16-49.

Plattsburgh (42)

Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 1-4-6, Long 2-0-4, Gorham 0-0-0, Hemingway 1-0-3, Fitzwater 3-4-13, Battinelli 6-1-13, Barcomb 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-0-3. TOTALS: 14-9-42.

Halftime- NACS, 22-16.

3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (3) LaBarge, Moore, Gilmore. Plattsburgh (5) Fitzwater 3, Detulleo, Hemingway.

BOYS

Keene 66, Boquet Valley 56

Boquet Valley (56)

Hooper 7-3-20, Burdo 2-1-5, Buchler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Leibeck 3-0-8, Rice 8-3-20. TOTALS: 21-7-56.

Keene (66)

Caito 6-0-17, Harmer 4-1-11, Morrelli 5-4-14, Sprague 1-0-2, Lopez 4-0-10, Jacobson 5-2-12. TOTALS: 25-7-66.

Halftime- KCS, 29-26.

3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (7) Hooper 3, Leibeck 2, Buehler, Rice. Keene (9) Caito 5, Harmer 2, Lopez 2.

