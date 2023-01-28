S7Hoops

GIRLS

Schroon Lake 67

Crown Point 29

Crown Point (29)
Thomas 0-0-0, Mazzotte 5-7-17, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 3-0-6, M. Duprey 3-0-6, Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-7-29.
Schroon Lake (67)
D. Cutting 7-4-18, Timmer 4-0-11, Emmert 0-1-1, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-2, K. Cutting 0-1-1, Baker 5-0-13, Mieras 4-1-11, Shaughnessy 5-0-10, Arnold 0-0-0, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-7-67.
Halftime- SLCS, 37-16.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (8) Timmer 3, Baker 3, Meiras 2.

Lake Placid 52

Willsboro 27

Lake Placid (52)
Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Phillip 4-0-8, Marvin 1-1-3, Crawford 9-0-18, Light 0-0-0, Jordan 3-1-7, Coursen 6-0-16. TOTALS: 23-2-52.
Willsboro (27)
Lexi Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 6-2-16, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-5-5, Reithel 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 2-0-4. TOTALS- 9-7-27.
Halftime- LP, 25-13.
3-point field goals- Lake Placid (4) Coursen. Willsboro (2) Arnold.

BOYS

Crown Point 55

Lake Placid 48

Crown Point (55)
Potter 2-0-5, Stone 5-0-12, R. Russell 1-0-3, Woods 0-0-0, Beeman 4-2-10, Pertak 8-5-23, J.Russell 1-0-2, Taylor 0-0-0. 22-7-55.
Crown Point (48)
Colby 2-1-5, Hayes 2-1-5, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 2-11-16, Wright 1-0-2, Jordon 7-1-15, Wood 2-1-5. TOTALS- 16-15-48.
Halftime- CP, 21-19.
3-point field goals- Crown Point (1).

Northeastern Clinton 53

Peru 47

Northeastern Clinton (53)
Brown 5-1-11, Prairie 2-0-4, Marshall 4-0-8, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 1-1-3, Manor 7-6-22, Garrow 2-0-4. TOTALS: 22-8-53.
Peru (47)
McCormick 0-0-0, Eagle 2-0-6, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 1-0-2, Falvo 1-2-4, Osborne 2-1-5, Parent 4-3-13, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 3-1-7, Allen 4-0-8, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-7-47. 
Halftime- NCCS, 28-25.
3-point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (2) Manor 2. Peru (4) Eagle 2, Parent 2. 

Beekmantown 60

Plattsburgh 44

Plattsburgh (44)
Phillips 5-3-15, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 1-0-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, O'Neal 1-0-2, Rodriguez 3-0-7, Laravia 0-0-0, Ferris 1-1-3, Williams 4-0-9, Abbott 1-0-2, Van Arman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 2-0-4. TOTALS: 18-4-44.
Beekmantown (60)
Mosley 0-1-1, Viau 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 4-3-12, Mannix 4-0-11, Dixon 6-0-12, Parliament 3-0-6, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 9-0-18, N. Sand 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-60.
Halftime-BCS, 30-28.
3-point field goals- Plattsburgh (3) Rodriguez 2, Williams. Beekmantown (4) Mannix 3, J. Sand.

Moriah 52

Ticonderoga 25

Moriah (52)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 1-0-2, Swan 4-3-11, Pelkey 4-0-9, Allen 3-0-6, Gilbo 0-2-2, McGinness 0-1-1, Demarais 6-1-13, Sherman 0-2-2, Ouelette 0-0-0, Valentine 1-0-2, D. Olcott 1-0-2, Scoresome 1-0-2. TOTALS: 21-9-52.
Ticonderoga (25)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 0-0-0, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 4-0-9, Vigliotti 3-2-12, Belden 0-0-0, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 2-0-4. TOTALS: 9-2-25.
Halftime- MCS, 29-8.
3-point field goals- Moriah (1) Pelkey. Ticonderoga (3) Vigliotti 2, Montalbano.

