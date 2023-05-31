PLATTSBURGH — Local high school baseball and softball teams have a busy week ahead in NYSPHSAA regional play.
It all started yesterday with Section VII champion Saranac at Section X winner Canton in a Class B regional semifinal.
In baseball, Plattsburgh High, Ticonderoga and Lake Placid will be in action during the week, along with Northeastern Clinton and either Schroon Lake/Bolton or Crown Point in softball.
Baseball
Class B
Section VII Class B winner Plattsburgh High will have to wait until Saturday in playing in a regional final.
Today’s sub-regional has Salmon River (X) at Ichabod Crane (II). The winner of the game will host the Hornets on Saturday.
Top-seeded Salmon River won its sectional with a 7-6 victory over Gouverneur in the semifinals and a 12-0 decision over second-seeded Ogdensburg Free Academy in the title game.
Ichabod Crane, the fourth seed in the Section II tournament, needed to win four games to capture the title: 3-1 victory over Hudson; 7-0 over Tamarac; 11-7 over Mechanicville; and 6-4 over Cohoes.
Plattsburgh (14-6), the second seed in Section VII, recorded a 9-5 win over Saranac Lake in the semifinals and a 10-2 victory over Beekmantown in the finals where Warren Miller and Trenton Griffiths combined on a no-hitter.
Class C
Section VII winner Ticonderoga plays at Section X winner Canton today at 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence University in a regional semifinal.
The top-seeded Sentinels repeated as sectional champion following an 8-2 victory over Northern Adirondack in the semifinals and a 7-0 verdict over Moriah in the finals where Jackson Dorsett tossed a one-hitter.
Canton, the third seed in the Section X tournament, won three games to take the title: 19-4 over St. Lawrence Central; 6-4 over second-seeded Tupper Lake in the semifinals; and 11-4 over top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk in the finals.
The winner of the Ticonderoga/Canton contest will host Section II champion Chatham in the regional finals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
There were 16 teams battling it out in a loaded Section II Class C tournament and Chatham emerged with a 3-2 victory over Duanesburg in the finals.
Class D
Section VII winner Lake Placid hosts Section II champion Hartford today at 4 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
The Blue Bombers, a combined team from Lake Placid and Keene, rolled to their sectional championship with a 14-0 victory over Bolton/Schroon Lake in the semis and an 8-2 decision over Crown Point in the finals.
Lake Placid was the top seed going in.
Hartford emerged as the Section II winner following a 4-1 victory over Argyle in the semifinals and a 5-1 win over Fort Ann in the championship game.
Should Lake Placid win, it would host Section X champion Parishville-Hopkinton on Saturday in the regional final.
Top-seeded Parishville-Hopkinton defeated second-seeded Lisbon in the Section X championship game on Tuesday, 10-9.
Parishville-Hopkinton also earned sectional wins over St. Regis Falls (13-1) and Heuvelton (8-0).
Softball
Class B
The Chiefs were the third seed in the Section VII Tournament, but ultimately prevailed with a 3-2 win over Beekmantown in the quarterfinals, 8-0 over Saranac Lake in the semifinals and 4-1 over Peru in the championship game.
The Golden Bears are having a big season and were the top seed in Section X where then beat Salmon River, 15-0, in the semifinals and then edged Gouverneur, 5-4, in the Section X title game.
The winner of the Saranac/Canton game plays Saturday in the regional finals at Section II’s Ichabod Crane.
Class C
Northeastern Clinton drew a bye in the regional semifinals and will host the winner of the St. Lawrence Central (X) and Chatham (II) game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Cougars were seeded third in the Section VII tournament and won two contests, 8-6 over second-seeded Northern Adirondack in the semifinals and 3-1 over top-seeded Ticonderoga in the championship game.
St. Lawrence Central captured the Section X crown as the top seed, following a 19-1 decision over Norwood-Norfolk in the semifinals and an 18-3 victory over second-seeded Madrid-Waddington in the title contest.
Class D
The Section VII D title was decided yesterday when top-seeded Crown Point played Schroon Lake/Bolton.
Crown Point, following a first-round bye, recorded a 12-1 win over Chazy in the semifinals.
Schroon Lake/Bolton, meanwhile, was a 21-2 winner over Willsboro in the quarterfinals and then posted a 16-7 decision over Boquet Valley to advance to the finals.
The survivor of that game moves on to the regional finals on Saturday at 11 a.m. versus Section II winner Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.