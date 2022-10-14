PLATTSBURGH — It wasn’t Michael Phillips under center Friday for the Hornets, instead sophomore Daniel Hartmann took over the quarterbacking duties and led his team to their first win of the season, beating the Sentinels, 23-8.
Hartmann almost seamlessly stepped in, completing eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. However, that didn’t mean the dynamic playmaker Phillips would be phased out of the offense.
Phillips stepped in at wide receiver, a position he’d played for much of his career before shifting to quarterback. He would post a statline of four catches for 107 yards and was on the receiving end of both of Hartmann’s passing touchdowns.
“I told him what I see as a quarterback, but he didn’t need my help. I mean, he’s experienced enough to the point where I just told him what I saw and if he needs to get me the ball, get me the ball,” said Phillips postgame.
It was a shift Phillips asked for and head coach Mike Bordeau agreed upon, but it didn’t look like the offense had any difficulty adjusting to the new quarterback.
The game opened with a slow paced first quarter, as Ticonderoga and quarterback Kam Vigliotti attempted to establish a consistent run game. However the Plattsburgh defense had come to play, holding their opponent to just 116 total yards offensively.
On Plattsburgh’s second drive of the game, coming at the beginning of the second quarter, Hartmann would show off his explosive arm, connecting with Phillips on a a pair of 39 and 29-yard bombs, the latter of which went for a touchdown. On their next possession, Hartmann would again connect with Phillips for 26 yards, to set the team up for a field goal.
The Sentinel offense continued to not be able to find their footing and would go into the half scoreless, trailing by 10.
Coming out of the break, the Hornets picked up where they left off but this time they would use their powerful running back in Trenton Griffiths. Griffiths would run for gains of 25, eight and seven on the drive, with the third carry resulting in a score to extend the lead to 17.
Ticonderoga would turn the ball over on the ensuing possession and Plattsburgh would capitalize yet again. With under two minutes to play in the third quarter, Hartmann would find Phillips one more time, for a 13-yard touchdown catch. After Owen Mulligan would have his extra point attempt blocked, the score would sit at 23-0.
While the scoring may have appeared lopsided, Bordeau didn’t believe it was indicative of how the game truly flowed.
“It didn’t feel like a big lead. We had too many way too many penalties. We played pretty well but I really think there’s a lot of things we need to work on,” said Bordeau. “The penalties bother me, they let Ticonderoga move the ball at times that way. We toughened up at times on the defense, tackled better and contained so that was good, but it felt a lot closer than 23-0.”
Bordeau was proven correct, as things tightened up late when Hartmann threw a fourth quarter interception to set the Sentinels with a short field.
Vigliotti would take advantage, as he and the run game drove down to the doorstep before the quarterback would punch it in on a one-yard sneak. After a successful two-point conversion attempt the score was 23-8, and the Sentinels had life.
With three minutes to play, the Hornets would get the ball, needing just a few first downs to seal the game. They would succeed, as Griffiths would run for 20 yards on the drive, winding the clock down to triple-digits and giving the Hornets their first win of the season.
This victory was made a little sweeter as well, as it came in front of the home crowd on senior night.
“It’s a little more relief, To be honest with you,” said Bordeau. “We worked hard and it’s good for the seniors. These guys have gone through alot and have had a weird career trajectory with the way things have gone the last four years. It’s good to see some guys get an opportunity to walk off with a smile on their face tonight.”
However, with sectionals quickly approaching the Hornets won’t have too much time to celebrate. Instead they will seek to use this momentum, going forward.
“We had a tough schedule and obviously we’re a young team, so we’re going to keep it going. We’ve been down on ourselves, but this should be a momentum swing,” said Phillips. “We got AuSable Valley next week and we’re going to try our best to play them. They’re gonna be a tough team and then we got the playoffs and we’re going to do our best to advance in the playoffs, as well.”
The Hornets will visit the Patriots Friday, with that first win under their belt. The Sentinels, still searching for that elusive first victory, will host the Eagles of Beekmantown under the lights Friday, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.