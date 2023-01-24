KEENE VALLEY — Marley Harmer poured in a career-high 27 points to lead Keene to a 40-27 victory over Crown Point in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference girls’ basketball on Friday.
Harmer connected on a trio of three-pointers.
Gabrielle Mazzotte was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 17 points, including three from beyond the arc.
“Tonight was a great all-around team win at home,” Keene coach Joshua Whitney said. “Liana Shambo had an outstanding defensive effort and Haylie Buysse created a lot of scoring opportunities with 11 assists.
“The game ball this evening goes to Marley Harmer with her caree-high 27 points. I was so pleased for the crown to see her perform like I see her perform every night in practice.”
—
Keene 40, Crown Point 27
Crown Point (27)
Thomas 0-0-0, LaMotte 3-0-6, M. Duprey 1-0-2, B. Duprey 0-0-0, Mazzotte 7-0-17. Totals- 11-1-27.
Keene (40)
Van Ness 1-0-2, Lavallee 0-0-0, Shambo 1-0-2, V. Smith 1-0-2, Harmer 12-0-27, Buysse 3-0-6, Jones 0-1-1, A. Smith 0-0-0. Totals- 18-1-40.
Halftime- Keene, 24-10.
3-point goals- CPCS (3) Mazzotte 3. KCS (3) Harmer 3.
Seton Catholic 26
Schroon Lake 19
SCHROON LAKE — The charity stripe was the decided factor between the Knights and Wildcats, as Seton Catholic won the contest 26-19.
The difference could simply be found from the line, as the Knights would hold a 16-5 advantage in free throws.
It was a defensive battle as both teams couldn’t find a rhythm on offense. With a halftime lead of 12-5, the Knights would just need to repeat efforts in the second to secure the win.
Madyson Whalen led Seton Catholic with a team high seven points. Charlotte Hughes added six points, with four coming from the free throw line.
DaKotah Cutting led Schroon Lake, tying Whalen’s total of seven points.
“Both teams really played some aggressive and tough defense tonight,” Wildcats head coach Jeff Cutting said. “Baskets were hard to come by. Seton got to the free throw line 16 times to our 5 and that was the difference in the scoring. Congrats to Coach Briggs and his girls for playing with intensity for 32 minutes.”
—
Seton Catholic 26, Schroon Lake 19
SC (26)
Hughes 1-4-6, Whalen 2-2-7, Trombley 2-0-4, Conti 1-0-2, Johnson 0-0-1, Pearl 3-0-6. TOTALS: 9-7-26
SLCS (19)
D. Cutting 3-1-7, Timmer 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, K. Cutting 2-0-6, Baker 3-0-6, Mieras 0-0-0, Shaughnessy 0-0-0, Arnold 0-0-0. TOTALS: 8-1-19
Halftime- Seton, 12-5
3 point goals- Seton (1) Whalen. SL (2) K. Cutting
Boquet Valley 43
Willsboro 28
WILLSBORO — Abbey Schwoebel and Ella Lobdel showed again they’re a vicious duo, as they led the Griffins to a 43-28 victory over the Warriors.
Schwoebel led the way with 12 points, while Lobdell added 10 as Boquet Valley took a 14 point lead into the break, and kept the same distance down the stretch.
Mallory Arnold led Willsboro with eight points.
—
Boquet Valley 43, Willsboro 28
BV (43)
Conley 1-3-6, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 3-0-7, Schwoebel 4-3-12, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 3-2-10, G. Reynolds 1-0-2, Hickey 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Caputo 0-2-2, Denton 1-2-4, Lamotte 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-12-43
WCS (28)
Lexi Nolette 0-0-0, Arnold 3-1-8, Laney Nolette 2-0-4, Benway 2-2-6, Reithel 0-0-0, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Belzile 3-1-7, Harrison 1-1-3. TOTALS: 11-5-28
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 26-12
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (5) Lobdell 2, Conley, Pulsifer, Schwoebel. Willsboro (1) Arnold.
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH 54
OGDENSBURG FREE ACADEMY 47
OGDENSBURG — The Hornets took a halftime lead and held on to defeat the Blue Devils, 54-47.
“This was a great team win,” Plattsburgh head coach Joe Mazzella said. “Everyone had contributions today against a tough OFA group. Cora (Long) shot the ball really well today, but credit to our team as a whole on the offensive end playing unselfish basketball.”
Long was an assassin from deep, making four of the team’s seven three pointers, on way to a game high 21 points. Calli Fitzwater was second with 11, but the most important points came in the fourth as she made five clutch free throws to secure the win.
But it wasn’t easy with Ogdensburg’s Samara LaFlair and Abigail Raven. The pair combined for 36 points, with LaFlair hitting three 3-pointers.
“We need to continue to progress and continue developing together as we want to play our best basketball down the stretch,” Mazzella said.
—
Plattsburgh 54, Ogdensburg Free Academy 47
PHS- Crahan 1-0-3 Hewson 4-0-9 Long 7-2-21 Gorham 1-0-2 Hemingway 2-0-5 Fitzwater 3-5-11 Battinelli 0-0-0 DeTulleo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 18-7-54
OFA- Williams 1-0-6 Cole 0-0-0 Horridine 0-0-0 Awan 0-0-0 Merrill 1-0-2 LaFlair 7-0-16 Raven 7-6-20. TOTALS: 16-6-47
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 34-25
3 point goals- PHS (7) Long 4, Crahan, Hewson, Hemingway. OFA (5) Williams 2, LaFlair 3
SARANAC 50
CANTON 38
CANTON — The Chiefs faced adversity and a rare halftime deficit, but came out strong after the break, winning 50-38.
“We knew going into this game that it would be a tough one,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. Canton has very good size and length with 6’ 3 center Ava Hoy securing the middle of their two three zone. It took a couple of quarters for us to settle down and fix our spacing in the offense.”
With Hoy in the middle, the Chiefs couldn’t find an answer. When the halftime whistle sounded they were down, 23-21. Adjustments were made and success was found. An example was Hoy’s play. She scored eight points in the first, while being limited to only five in the second.
“The girls did a nice job with defensive adjustments in the second half limiting Hoy to 5 points,” Newell said. “Sydney Myers showed great leadership throughout the game. Sydney did a fantastic job guarding Hoy in the post as well as being the vocal leader on the floor directing her teammates throughout the game.”
Myers was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court. With a game high 25 points, she was one rebound and two steals from a triple-double. Lia Parker added eight, making two big threes to halt any Golden Bear momentum.
“I’m very proud of how hard the girls have been working,” Newell said. “Their ability to adjust to in-game situations has been awesome. I would like to mention that our junior varsity team won as well making them 12-0 on the season.”
—
Saranac 50, Canton 38
SCS (50)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Pellerin, Layla 0-0-0, Denis 2-2-6, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 3-0-8, Myers 11-3-25, Brault 2-0-4, Ducatte 3-0-7, Fay 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-5-50
CCS (38)
White 1-2-5, Coburn 0-0-0, Downs 2-2-6, Alguire 0-0-0, Klassen 4-2-12, France 0-0-0, Gabriel 1-0-2, Hoy 6-1-13. TOTALS: 14-7-38
Halftime- Canton, 23-21
3 point goals- Saranac (3) Parker 2, Ducatte; Canton (3) White, Klassen 2
JANUARY 19
MORIAH 39
BEEKMANTOWN 26
BEEKMANTOWN — Jayde Trow and Hannah Gaddor combined to lead the way for the Vikings in a CVAC win.
Trow finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Gaddor accounted for nine points and 14 rebounds.
Payton Parliament totaled half of the Eagles’ points with 13.
—
Moriah 39, Beekmantown 26
Moriah (39)
Marcil 0-1-1, Harrington 2-2-6, Eichen 2-3-7, Nephew 0-0-0, Cheney 1-0-2, Anderson 0-0-0, Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-1-1, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 5-3-13, Mascarenas 0-0-0, Gaddor 4-1-9. Totals- 14-11-39.
Beekmantown (26)
Castine 1-1-3, McCasland 2-1-5, Gregoire 2-1-5, Proper 0-0-0, Parliament 6-1-13, Mesec 0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0, LaBarge 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. Totals- 11-4-26.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 16-12.
JANUARY 17
MORIAH 47
SARANAC LAKE 26
SARANAC LAKE — The Vikings shared the basketball well and finished with a well-balanced scoring attack in a CVAC win.
Hannah Gaddor led the way with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Dava Marcil added nine points and Jayde Trow, eight.
—
Moriah 47, Saranac Lake 26
Moriah (47)
Marcil 4-0-9, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 1-1-3, Nephew 0-0-0, Anderson 3-0-6, Belden 0-0-0, Bosarge 1-1-3, Pinheiro 0-0-0, Trow 3-2-8, Mascarenas 2-1-5, Gaddor 5-1-11. Totals- 20-6-47.
Saranac Lake (26)
Akey 1-0-3, Yando 0-0-0, Corliss 0-0-0, Moody-Durant 1-0-3, Meyer 1-0-3, Ladue 0-0-0, Cirikovic 3-1-7, Peer 2-2-6, Dann 2-0-4. Totals- 10-3-26.
Halftime- Moriah, 29-16.
3 point goals- MCS (1) Marcil. SLCS (3) Akey, Moody-Durant, Meyer,
BOYS
Beekmantown 58
Saranac Lake 49
BEEKMANTOWN — It was a tale of two halves for the Eagles, as they held onto defeating the Red Storm, 58-49.
Beekmantown rushed out to a 20 point first quarter lead and looked to be in the driver seat, but Saranac Lake held them scoreless in the second quarter. Eagles head coach Gary Castine praised his team’s defense to stay in the game with a 20-19 lead at the break.
The third quarter would prove to be the deciding factor as Beekmantown scored 24 points to take a 10 point lead. The Red Storm would close the final frame winning it 17-14.
Josh Burgin would score 12 of his game high 23 in the fourth quarter to keep the Eagles out in front for good.
“I have no answer for our Jekyll and Hyde play,” Castine said. “We shoot well for one quarter, then we go and hide. I think we should be called the Weebles. We seem to wobble, but we don’t fall down....usually.”
Brady Mannix was a sharpshooter, making five 3-pointers to help in the winning effort with 17 points. Castine said Nate Parliament’s effort doesn’t show up in the stat sheet as he spearheaded the Beekmantown defense.
Caleby Akey led the Red Storm with 16 points, with four 3-pointers to keep his team in the contest. Carter Hewitt added 11.
“Saranac Lake is a legitimate threat to win the B sectionals,” Castine said. They are solid and were consistent all game. They were also missing ailing point guard, Landen LaDue. He’s big for them.”
—
Beekmantown 58, Saranac Lake 49
SLCS (49)
Akey 6-0-16; Hewitt 4-3-11; Owens 0-0-0; Navarro 2-0-4; Martelle 2-2--6; Faubert 3-0-9; M. Cirikovic 1-0-3; Rivers 0-0-0; Celunjenin 0-0-0; E. Cirikovic 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-5-49
BCS (58)
Mosley 0-0-0; Viau 0-0-0; Beebe 0-0-0; LaBorde 2-2-7; J. Sand 2-2-7; Mannix 6-0-17; Parliament 2-0-4; Burgin 10-2-23; N. Sand 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-4-58
Halftime- Beekmantown, 20-19
3 point goals- SL (8) Akey 4; Faubert 3; Cirikovic. BCS (8) LaBorde; J. Sand; Mannix 5, Burgin.
NCCS 65
NAC 54
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars flipped the script, rallying from six down to top the Bobcats, 65-54, but it wasn’t easy.
Both teams came to play as the lead exchanged hands numerous times. Neither team could get any separation as NAC took a six point lead into the half. NCCS came out firing in the second half to overtake the Bobcats and grab the lead for good. Even when taking the lead, NAC stayed within striking distance until the final seconds.
The Boulrice brothers once again spearheaded the Bobcat attack. Matt had a game high 25 points, while Brady added 14. Brady was an assassin from deep as all but two points came from the arc.
Evan Manor and Jordan Brown proved to be the better pairing on this night as they led NCCS with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
“NAC is a well-coached team that worked hard until the game’s final seconds,” Cougars head coach, Luke Connell said. “It was a back-and-forth game from the start. However, we worked hard to get ourselves in a position to win this game tonight. I am proud of my team’s effort tonight. “
—
Northeastern Clinton 65, Northern Adirondack 54
NAC (54)
Taylor 2-0-4, Lagree 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 5-0-14, Lambert 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, Demour 3-0-6, M. Boulrice 8-9-25, Magoon 1-1-3, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-10-54
NCCS (65)
Brown 5-6-19, Prairie 2-0-5, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 2-2-6, Magoon 0-0-0, Castine 3-0-6, Manor 7-6-20, Garrow 3-2-9. TOTALS: 21-16-65
Halftime- NAC, 34-28
NCCS (5) Brown 3, Prairie, Garrow. NAC (4) B. Boulrice
PLATTSBURGH 50
AUSABLE VALLEY 43
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots mounted a daunting comeback but came up just short, falling 50-43 to the Hornets.
At the halfway point AuSable found themselves down 16 points. Some teams may have felt the spread too wide, but a strong second half showed the Patriots weren’t giving up. Plattsburgh was able to hold off the comeback with key shots and momentum stoppers, as AVCS could only get within five points.
Kaden Williams and Danny Hartmann both scored 11 points to lead the Hornets to the hard fought victory.
Korvin Dixon was again a force inside the paint with a game high 16 points, including six from the free throw line.
—
Plattsburgh 50, AuSable Valley 43
PHS (50)
Phillips 4-1-10, Filosca 4-3-12, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 5-1-11, Sorrell 0-0-0, O’Neal 0-1-1, Loravia 0-1-1, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 5-1-11, Abbott 1-0-2, Fitzwater 2-0-4. TOTALS: 21-8-50
AVCS (43)
D. Bombard 0-4-4, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 5-6-16, Laundree 2-0-4, Garcia 1-2-4, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 3-0-7, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 2-0-4, Brown 0-2-2, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-14-43
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 28-12
3 point goals- PHS (2) Phillips, Filosca. AuSable Valley (1) H. Bombard.
Moriah 71
Peru 30
PERU — The Vikings had three players reach double digits in a game there was never any doubt they’d walk out with a victory, defeating Peru, 71-30.
Moriah built on this trio’s scoring, pushing out to a 38-11 halftime lead. It was more of the same in the second half as the Vikings scored 31 points to reach the final number.
Rowan Swan had 12, Boden Valentine added 10 and Riley Demarais led with a game high 15 points to spearhead the Moriah attack.
—
Moriah 71, Peru 30
MCS (71)
Fleury 2-0-4, Olcott 2-1-5, Swan 5-2-12, Pelkey 1-0-3, Allen 2-1-5, Gilbo 3-0-7, McGuiness 1-0-2, Demarais 7-1-15, Ouelette 0-1-1, Valentine 5-0-10, Olcott 0-3-3, Scoresome 2-0-4. TOTALS: 30-9-71
PCS (30)
McCormick 3-1-8, Eagle 0-1-1, Osborne 1-1-3, Parent 1-1-3, Engstrom 2-0-4, Garvey 1-2-4, Petro 3-0-7. TOTALS: 11-6-30
Halftime- Moriah, 38-11
3 point goals- Moriah (2) Pelkey, Gilbo, Peru (2) McCormick, Petro
SARANAC 52
TICONDEROGA 38
SARANAC — The Chiefs took a lead into the half, and ended up pushing it to the final gap of 14 in their 52-38 victory over the Sentinels.
Lucas Pierce led the way for Saranac with a game high 16 points. With Carson Duffield adding 12, the pair combined to score half of their team’s points at 28.
Thomas Montalbano and Brayton Belden led Ti with eight points each. The pair got most of their points from beyond the arc, as they each made two 3-pointers.
—
TCS (38)
L.Smith 0-0-0, A.Smith 2-0-5, Montalbano 3-0-8, Viglietf 1-3-5, Belden 3-0-8, Drinkwire2-0-4, Mosier 1-0-2, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 3-0-6. TOTALS 15-3-38
SCS (52)
McCoy 3-0-6, Pecor 1-0-2, Cayea 1-0-2, Cranford 2-0-4, DeAngelo 2-1-5, Dandrow-Pellerin 2-0-4, Bova 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 8-0-16, Lucia 0-1-1, Duffield 5-2-12
Halftime- Saranac, 24-18
3 point goals- TCS (5) A. Smith, Montalbano 2, Belden 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.