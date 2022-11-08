PLATTSBURGH — Jack Hanson had a nose for the endzone Saturday, as he would score five touchdowns in the Nighthawks commanding 41-8 victory over the Eagles to claim the Class B crown.
Four of Hansons touchdowns would come on the ground but the other would through the air, via his counterpart under center, quarterback Zach O’Connell, who would throw for over 160 yards and two scores.
While the two combined for over 250 yards offensively, they certainly made contributions on the defensive side of the ball as well. O’Connell and Hanson would both intercept Beekmantown quarterback Nathan Parliament, combining for two of Parliament’s three picks on the day. Hanson would also recover a fumble at the opponent’s goal line, setting himself up for one of his five scores.
Even with the standout performances, it was truly an all-around team victory for the Nighthawks that led to all smiles postgame; dowsing head coach Ryon O’Connell in a celebratory gatorade shower and hoisting the Section VII Class B trophy.
“It was a great feeling. We had that feeling last year but it doesn’t mean you don’t want it again this year,” said Hanson post-game. “It’s something we’ve worked hard for since August, so I’m glad to come out here and take care of it.”
Hanson and co. had the trophy in their sights well before the clock struck zeroes, as they would get off to a blazing hot start in the first half that Beekmantown wouldn’t be able to recover from.
The Nighthawks received the opening kickoff and made sure to capitalize on it, marching 60 yards down the field in nine plays in what was an imposing first drive that would lead to Hanson’s first rushing score of the day.
Next up, it was Peru’s defense to set the tone as Parliament and the Beekmantown offense took the field for their opening drive. However, on their first offensive play from scrimmage, Parliament would be sacked for an eight-yard loss. He would follow that with back-to-back incompletions, leading to a three-and-out to start the afternoon for Beekmantown.
On the ensuing Nighthawk possession they would extend their early lead to 14, as Hanson would scamper for a 30-yard rushing touchdown on just the third play of the drive. After kicker Maggy Garrow buried the extra-point try, the top-seeded Nighthawks had the Eagles on their heels early.
Things would get worse before they got better for Beekmantown, as their next three offensive possessions would result in a O’Connell interception, a Zachary Hunter interception and a forced fumble recovered by Elliott Supley.
In the meantime of the Eagle offense trying to find their footing, the Nighthawks continued to pad their lead as O’Connell would throw for two passing touchdowns, one to Keith Parent then another to Hanson, giving the team a 27-point lead by halftime.
“They’re young and they make a lot of mistakes,” Beekmantown coach Jamie Lozier said about his team’s performance. “They [Peru] got us today. Our playmakers did not make plays for us and it was very disappointing.”
Coming back from the half there was the question of if the Nighthawks would take the pressure off and shift to a more conservative play style. While they may have shifted to a more clock-control style of play, the Nighthawks certainly still kept the pressure on.
In the third quarter Hanson would score his fourth touchdown of the game and would add his fifth in the early moments of the fourth quarter, as Peru opened up a 41-point lead.
“We got an early jump, which was really exciting. But in the first half we said, ‘just keep going, just keep going; we can’t take a break here because one turnover and all of a sudden is a different story,” said Peru coach Ryon O’Connell. “At halftime we talked about slowing the tempo down in the second half. We talked about slow playing the clock, letting it run and just not giving them the ball as much.”
The Eagles would manage to avoid the shutout, as on their second-to-last drive of the game Louis Sweenor would burst through for an 11-yard touchdown run. They would manage to convert the two-point conversion attempt, but would ultimately fall, 41-8.
The Eagles would close out their season with a 5-5 record, good enough for second place in the section’s Class B. While the season didn’t end exactly how they would’ve preferred, Lozier recognized that his group was one made up of only six seniors, and one that will be sure to let this loss motivate them for next season.
For the Nighthawks however, their season marches on. Still undefeated, the team will advance to the Class B subregionals, where they will take on Massena, next Saturday at noon.
“When you play somebody out of your section, you don’t know a lot about them. So we got a lot of work to do as a coaching staff, figuring out what they like to do,” O’Connell said. “But at the same time, when they have to play us, they have to try to figure us out and that’s hard to do too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.