The Section VII All-Stars were recently named and will be competing in the NYSPHSAA gymnastics state meet this weekend in Buffalo.
All of the all-stars qualified for the state meet.
For the All-Around, Plattsburgh’s Maleah Lunan and Peru’s Kennedy Beyor and McKaylie Taylor.
Aubree Narducci of Peru qualified for two apparatus in the vault and beam.
Hornets Ninah Keliihananui and Danajiah Williams qualified for the vault with Nighthawk Kendra Lawliss joining them.
Peru’s Maddy Witkiewicz earned an all-star nod for three events: the uneven bars, beam and floor.
Shawna Manor of Beekmantown qualified in two events: the uneven bars and floor.
Peru’’s Lauren Prescott and Ella LaBarge are competing in the uneven bars.
The beam and floor routine are on the schedule for Seton Catholic’s Oona Hall.
Plattsburgh’s Emma Watts will be competing on the beam with teammate Caleigh Latour set for the floor routine.
Section VII named two honorable mentions in Lexie Brown and Jaeden Ellers.
