Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results for Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Alley bowling.
Points Taken: Awesome Four 3-No. Co. Honor Flight 1, Pit Pythons 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Baker’s Beauties 4-Bye 0, Gutter Done 4-Easy Mark 0, Framed 3-Lawson’s 1, Finney Sports 2-Casella’s Trash Talkers 2, Slo Rollers 4-Ball Busters 0, One and Done 3-Split Ends 1, Laniacs 3-Amidasa 1.
High Scores: Bonnie Jarvis 521-187, Peggy Passino 442-166, Don Myers 484-180, Tom Weightman 494-179, Jim Brunet 495-179, Kathie Merchant 402-176, Clarence Lafountain 448-167, Terry Merchant 452-155, Dennis Seymour 548-200, Ron Dumont 499-180, Claude Lashway 575-205, Tina Welch 362-150, Kitty Bechard 406-158, Bob Carpenter 463-169, Denise Goddeau 496-182, Joe Goddeau 363-160, Jodi Dubray 408-153, Bob Martz, Jr. 567-193, Diana St. Clair 402-150, Marie Desroches 467-158, Dave Pellerin 442-173, Dave Gregory 548-222, Terry Hoy 586-210, Diane Dillon 410-147, Dawn Adams 410-180, Chrisann Sartwell 330-114, Ed Gebo 498-192, Kathe Petro 361-150, Louis Carron 452-155, Don Dubuque 382-137, Don Stone 390-136, Edie Reed 423-162, Joe Dumoulin 410-167, Bill Dutton 515-190, Mary Ann Rygaylo 380-128, Julie Preston 479-164, Joan Duquette 406-160, Homer Bushey 501-182, Joe Damour 426-166, Tom Welch 510-184, Diane Kinne 426-158, Barbara Cotter 475-182.
