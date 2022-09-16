CLINTONVILLE — It is often said a good offense is a balanced offense. AuSable showcased that Friday with a 28-0 victory over the visiting Ticonderoga.
What started with both teams attempting to establish the run game, changed in the waning minutes of the second quarter. Patriot Carson Garcia found Porter Goodman wide open for the first score of the game.
It did not stop there. In the final minute of the quarter, Garcia once again led the Patriots on a scoring drive. This time he connected with Krovin Dixon for a 32 yard touchdown pass.
Once the second half began, the game fell into familiar habits as both AuSable and Ti returned to the ground and pound.
The Patriots extended their lead as Ethan Depo broke free near midfield and scored on a 44 yard scamper. Later in the quarter he added another for 10 yards out. Depo finished the day rushing three times for 59 yards.
Ti’s Kasim Vigilotti led all rushers running 16 times for 101 yards. No other Sentinel rushed for more than 15 yards as they combined for 118 yards of 31 carriers.
For the Patriots Haidyn Smith led the way with 76 yards on 11 carries. The team as a whole rushed 31 times for 204 yards.
The balance came from Garcia who completed six passes 136 yards.
Both teams return to action next week as AuSable travels to Saranac Lake on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Ticonderoga heads to face rival Moriah on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley 28, Ticonderoga 0
AVCS 0 14 14 0 - 28
TCS 0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring summary
2nd
Porter Goodman 38-yard pass from Carson Garcia (Addie Stanley kick good)
Korvin Dixon 32 yard pass from Carson Garcia (Addie Stanley kick good)
3rd
Ethan Depo 44 yard run (Addie Stanley kick good)
Ethan Depo 10 yard run (Addie Stanley kick good)
RUSHING
TI: Kasm Vigilotti 16-101, Tommy Montablano 3-13, Landon Foster 1-8, Tyler McTyier 3-5, Landen Smith 2-2, Ayden Smith 5-(-5), Dom Crossman 1-(-6); TOTALS 31-118
AVCS: Haidyn Smith 11-76, Ethan Depo 3-59 2 TD, Jonathan Fletcher 11-55, Carson Garcia 3-17, Korvin Dixon 4-(-3); TOTALS 31-204 2 TD
PASSING
Ti: Kam Vigiotti 0-3-0-0, Thomas Montablano 1-2-0-0 14 yards; TOTALS 1-5-0-0, 14 yards
AVCS: Carson Garcia 6-16-2-0 136 yards 2 TD
RECEIVING
Ti: Garrett Drinkwine 1-14
AVCS: Korvin Dixon 4-91 TD, Porter Goodman 2-45 TD; TOTALS 6-136, 2 TD
TURNOVERS
FR: Warren Pray (AV), Ethan Depo (AV)
