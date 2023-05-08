ELIZABETHTOWN — The Panthers were forced to play their home match at Cobble Hill Golf Course Thursday, due to conditions in Ticonderoga, and the Griffins made sure to capitalize on the match being on their home course, winning 5-1 on Friday to continue their hot start to the season.
Even with a young lineup, the Griffins still were able to come away with a dominant win. After halving the No. 1 and two matchups, the squad would go on to win the next four matchups, securing their sixth win of the season.
“A great result for a lineup consisting of four seventh-graders, an eighth-grader and a freshman. Bryce Liberi showed he could handle pressure turning a one-down with two to play into a half point for our team,” Boquet Valley coach Keith Lobdell said.
The Panthers would get a half-point in each from Jared Kimball and Brooklyn Huestis, as they would halve their matchups with Liberi and Holden Costin. Liberi however, would still be the medalist, shooting the low-score of 54, with Huestis’ 55 leading the Panthers.
“I am very proud of the way my team has improved. We had a great day from Jared and Brooklyn to earn half points,” Crown Point coach Paula LaDeau said.
Boquet Valley 5, Crown Point 1
No. 1- Liberi (BVCS) halved with Kimball (CP).
No. 2- Costin (BVCS) halved with Huestis (CP).
No. 3- Cushman (BVCS) def. Greenan (CP), 2-and-1.
No. 4- Kullman (BVCS) def. Peters (CP), 3-and-1.
No. 5- Tompkins (BVCS) def. Hamilton (CP), 4-and-3.
No. 6- Smith (BVCS) def. Fuller (CP), 3-and-2.
Schroon lake 4
Willsboro 2
SCHROON LAKE — It took the whole lineup producing for the Wildcats to take down the Warriors Friday at Schroon Lake Golf Club. After being tied 2-2 through the top-four matchups, the Wildcats would get victories from Owen Gillings and Wilden Bruce in the No. 5 and 6 spots to help pull away for the road win.
Willsboro would get a win in the No. 1 matchup from Finn Walker, who shot the match’s low- score (45), followed by Abby Bruno winning 2-up in the No. 4 position.
Schroon’s Ronan Deslauriers would shoot the low score for his squad, posting a 46 in what was a low-pressure day, having drawn a forfeit in the No. 2 spot.
Schroon Lake 4, Willsboro 2
No. 1- Walker (WCS) def. Hartwell (SLCS), 2-up.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SLCS) won by forfeit.
No. 3- Melville (SLCS) def. Arnold (WCS), 4-and-3.
No. 4- Bruno (WCS) def. Gratto (SLCS), 2-up.
No. 5- Gillings (SLCS) def. Aynes (WCS), 4-and-3.
No. 6- Bruce (SLCS) def. Rolston (WCS), 4-and-3.
THURSDAY
Schroon Lake 6
Keene 0
LAKE PLACID — The Wildcats nabbed a win earlier in the week as well, defeating the Beavers at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 6-0, on Thursday.
Schroon Lake saw three different golfers come in with stellar scores, as Austin Hartwell (46), Ronan Deslauriers (46) and Josiah Melville (48) all posted sub-50 scores.
Keene’s low score would come from its No. 1, as Sarah Tansey shot a 63, respectively, in the home loss.
Schroon Lake 6, Keene 0
No. 1- Hartwell (SLCS) def. Tansey (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SLCS) def. Durant (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Melville (SLCS) def. Cantwell (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 4- Belrose (SLCS) def. Van Campen (KCS), 5-and-4.
No. 5- Gillings (SLCS) def. Kelley (KCS), 5-and-2.
No. 6- Hurtado (SLCS) def. Smith (KCS), 1-up.
CVAC
Peru 5.5
Plattsburgh 0.5
PORT KENT — The Nighthawks got their second win of the season on Friday afternoon, as they soared past the Hornets at Harmony Golf Club, 5.5-0.5.
Nicholas Palmer was the medalist for Peru, as he finished his round with a 41, and won his No. matchup by over 10 strokes.
Cohen Fitzwater would earn Peru’s only half point with a draw in his No. 2 matchup with Peru’s Liam Clark, as each shot a 44 for their round.
Peru would actually see the remaining four golfers all come in with sub-50 scores, as Patrick Clark (46), Cooper Sweeney (44), Hayden Pelkey (49) and Nolan Miner (49) would all have proficient days on the course to help their team stay undefeated to start the season.
Peru 5.5, Plattsburgh 0.5
No. 1- Palmer (PCS) def. Hackett (PHS), 41-55.
No. 2- L. Clark (PCS) halved with Fitzwater (PHS).
No. 3- P. Clark (PCS) def. Pachter (PHS), 46-62.
No. 4- Sweeney (PCS) def. Champagne (PHS), 44-58.
No. 5- Pelkey (PCS) def. O’Brien (PHS), 49-59.
No. 6- Miner (PCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 49-62.
Northeastern Clinton 5
Beekmantown 1
PLATTSBURGH — Even though the overall score may have finished 5-1, Friday’s golf match at the Barracks, between the Cougars and Eagles, really could’ve gone either way, with three matchups being decided by just one stroke.
The close competition started in the No. 1 matchup, with Northeastern’s Ben Fredette shooting a 41 to edge out Beekmantown’s Keegan Seamone, who came in with a 42.
Northeastern would get another close win in the No. 2 matchup as well, with Kevin Castine narrowly outshoot Beekmantown’s Owen Beebe, 47-48.
After Beekmantown’s Cooper Burdo earned the squads only point of the match with a win in the No. 3 slot, Northeastern would close the day with three more wins, including another one-stroke victory from Josh Sisco, to lock up the road win.
Northeastern Clinton 5, Beekmantown 1
No. 1- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. K. Seamone (BCS), 41-42.
No. 2- Castine (NCCS) def. O. Beebe (BCS), 47-48.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. C. Fredette (NCCS), 46-63.
No. 4- Palmer (NCCS) def. S. Beebe (BCS), 48-53.
No. 5- Sisco (NCCS) def. Brayton (BCS), 57-58.
No. 6- Rabideau (NCCS) def. R. Seamone (BCS), 46-52.
Moriah 4
Lake Placid 2
PORT HENRY — The Vikings would defend their home course on Friday, as after losing the opening two matchups with the Blue Bombers, they responded to win the next four and take the match 4-2.
Lake Placid’s Brady Tremblay and Grady Draper would each shoot 38s in the No. 1 and 2 slot, as the duo would earn the team’s only points of the match.
Silas Reeder would post a 38 for the Vikings, even in his No. 2 loss, however, Vance Hickok (40), Nick Winters (40) and Dieter Olcott (43) would all shoot sub-50 scores to help earn the win in the match.
Moriah 4, Lake Placid 2
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS)def. Gilbo (MCS), 38-43.
No. 2- Draper (LPCS) def. Reeder (MCS), 38-39.
No. 3- Hickok (MCS) def. Byrne (LPCS), 40-42.
No. 4- Winters (MCS) def. Bell (LPCS), 40-43.
No. 5- Olcott (MCS) def. Cecunjanin (LPCS), 43-44.
No. 6- Snyder (MCS) won by forfeit.
Saranac 4
AuSable Valley 2
PLATTSBURGH — Even though it was their first match of the season, the Chiefs didn’t seem to show much rust on their swing, as they defeated the Patriots at home, 4-2.
Saranac’s Dax Lashway was the medalist on the day, with a 42 in his first competitive round of the season. Nathan Hamel (44) also posted a sub-50 round to win his matchup at No. 4.
AuSable Valley would still see some low scores in the loss, as Porter Goodman shot a 44 in the No. 1 slot. However, their only points would come from the No. 2 and 6 matchups, with Jack Thomas posting a 45 and Timothy Lloyd a 57, respectively, in the loss.
“This was our first match of the season and I’m very happy with the way we played. The conditions were soft which made the course play very long,” said Saranac coach Clavin Hamel. “I’d like to thank Delores Vivian and her staff at the Barracks Golf Course for getting the course ready.”
Saranac 4, AuSable Valley 2
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 42-44.
No. 2- Thomas (AVCS) def. Terry (SCS), 45-54.
No. 3- Dingman (SCS) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 50-52.
No. 4- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Hart (AVCS), 44-57.
No. 5- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Dohr (AVCS), 51-60.
No. 6- Lloyd (AVCS) def. Fraser (SCS), 57-60.
