WESTPORT — Boquet Valley’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Seton Catholic on Tuesday put the Griffins into Saturday’s Section VII Class D girls’ soccer championship game against Chazy, which recorded a 4-1 win over Keene on Tuesday night.
The two teams will play at 1 p.m. at Beekmantown Central School, with the Class D boys’ title contest between Chazy and Schroon Lake/Newcomb the first game of the day at 11 a.m.
The second-seeded Griffins took the lead for good, at 2-1, when Sarah Gibson scored off a scramble following a corner kick with 10:15 remaining in regulation.
The third-seeded Knights held a 1-0 lead at the half on Abby Pearl’s goal at the 33:11 mark. Madyson Whalen played a ball into the box and Boquet Valley wasn’t able to clear it. Pearl then made a strong shot to the left side of the net.
The Griffins then tied the score just 1:25 into the second half. Claire Reynolds put in some good work before being tripped in the box. Abbey Schwoebel knotted the score with a penalty kick.
Ella Lobdell finished with 14 saves in the Boquet Valley nets and Allisyn Johnston stopped four shots for Seton Catholic.
“Seton Catholic is a talented and well-coached team,” Boquet Valley coach Paul Buehler said.
“We focused on not allowing good shots and our goalkeeper Ella Lobdell did a fine job making the saves. At halftime, we focused on a few things that paid off and gave us better opportunities as the game went on .”
—
Boquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 1
Seton Catholic 1 0 — 1
Boquet Valley 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, SC, Pearl (Whalen), 33:11.
Second half- 2, BVCS, Schwoebel pk, 1:25. 3, BVCS, Gibson, 29:45.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 16-6.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 14. Johnston, SC, 4.
CHAZY 4
KEENE 1
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe pumped in three first-half goals to power the top-seeded Eagles over the fourth-seeded Beavers in a match-up of division winners in the Northern Soccer League regular season.
McAuliffe scored goals as 2:49, 14:27 and 33:06, with Lily Pratt assisting on the first and Lexi Clark on the second.
McAuliffe then assisted on Pratt’s goal at 26:45 of the second half to make it 4-0 before Keene got on the scoreboard with 28 seconds left on Avery LaVallee’s goal off a scramble in front.
Tess Blair finished with five saves in the Chazy nets and Isabella Blacksmith made seven stops for Keene.
“All season we have talked as a team about getting to this point and having a chance to play for a sectional title,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
“We are looking forward to Saturday and know we will have a tough match-up with Boquet Valley.”
—
Chazy 4, Keene 1
Keene 0 1 — 1
Chazy 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 2:49. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Clark), 14:27. 3, CCRS, McAuliffe, 33:06.
Second half- 4, CCRS, Pratt (McAuliffe), 26:45. 5, KCS, LaVallee, 39:32.
Shots- Chazy, 12-6.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 5. Blacksmith, KCS, 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.