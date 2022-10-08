MINEVILLE — Sydney Bisselle and Ella Lobdell played key roles in Boquet Valley’s 1-0 victory over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls’ soccer on Friday.
Bisselle tallied the lone goal of the game with 18:38 remaining in the second half and Lobdell turned away all 16 shots thrown her way in recording the shutout.
The Vikings, despite the setback, finished with an 18-6 advantage in shots on goal. Hannah Gaddor stopped four shots in the Moriah nets.
—
Boquet Valley 1, Moriah 0
BV 0 1 — 1
MCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, BVCS, Bisselle, 21:22.
Shots- Moriah, 18-6.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 16. Gaddor, MCS, 4.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
CHAZY 2, OT
ELLENBURG — It was a tale of two halves in a game called after the first overtime due to darkness.
Ashlyn Seguin and Kenna Labarge scored goals in the first half to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.
But, in the second half, the Eagles forced overtime on goals by Lexi Clark and Samantha Gonyo-LaFountain.
It stayed tied through the first overtime before the game was brought to a halt.
Both goalkeepers — NAC’s Hallie Gilmore and Chazy’s Tess Blair — finished with 10 saves.
—
Northern Adirondack 2, Chazy 2, OT
CCS 0 2 0 — 2
NACS 0 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, NAC, Seguin (Peryea). 2, NAC, Labarge (Bushey).
Second half- 3, CCRS, Clark. 4, CCRS, Gonyo-LaFountain (McAuliffe).
Shots- tied at 12.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 10. Blair, CCRS, 10.
PLATTSBURGH 2
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PLATTSBURGH — Haley Ladue and Amaya Abellard tallied goals in the second half to give the Hornets their win over the Cougars.
Emma Tuller assisted on Ladue’s goal and Bailey Hewson on Abellard’s marker.
Katelyn McCormick was in net for the shutout with 19 saves and Desiree DuBois made 12 stops for NCCS.
“We played well tonight,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “We created some great opportunities throughout the game and were able to contest a lot of NCCS shots to limit their effectiveness.
“McCormick came through with a great breakaway save to keep it a 1-0 game. Amaya worked so hard and persevered at the end to put us up, 2-0. It was a great Hornet win to start Homecoming Weekend.”
—
Plattsburgh 2, NCCS 0
NCCS 0 0 — 0
PHS 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, PHS, Ladue (Tuller), 1:25. 2, Abellard (Hewson), 35:26.
Shots- NCCS, 19-14.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 19. DuBois, NCCS, 12.
SETON CATHOLIC 4
TICONDEROGA 3
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen tallied three goals and Abby Pearl’s goal midway through the second half proved to be the margin of difference in the close win for the Knights over the Sentinels.
The Knights held a big edge in shots on goal, but Ticonderoga, after Whalen scored twice to give Seton Catholic a 2-0 advantage, rallied to tie it on two goals by Sophia Johndrow.
Whalen and Pearl put the Knights back in front by two, at 4-2, with second-half goals before Sarah Pound cut the Sentinels’ deficit to one with 12:04 remaining in regulation.
“This was another battle today between the two teams,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “I was really proud of our passing game and some adjustments we had to make position wise.
“Ticonderoga is well coached and it showed today. Luckily, we were able to capitalize on the opportunities we had and finish out the week with a well-earned win.”
—
Seton Catholic 4, Ticonderoga 3
TCS 1 2 — 3
SC 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 4:18. 2, SC, Whalen (Mast), 12:58. 3, TCS, Johndrow (Dorsett), 21:48.
Second half- 4, TCS, Johndrow, 9:32. 5, SC, Whalen (Van Bargen), 14:00. 6, SC, Pearl (Whalen), 16:06. 7, TCS, Pound (Dorsett), 27:56.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 23-6.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 3. Bechard, TCS, 19.
WILLSBORO 5
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
SCHROON LAKE — Lexi Nolette scored three goals and added an assist to power the Warriors.
Cleo Lobdell and Kaylie Pfund also tallied for Willsboro, which jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Dakotah Cutting scored the lone Schroon Lake/Newcomb goal with 5:38 left in the game to spoil Abby Bruno’s shutout bid. Bruno finished with 14 saves for the Warriors.
“Schroon Lake/Newcomb outshot Willsboro, but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Schroon Lake/Newcomb coach Mary Lou Shaughnessy said.
“It was ‘Kick Cancer’ for Schroon Lake/Newcomb today and we want to thank all the fans who donated money to the American Cancer Society.”
—
Willsboro 5, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1
WCS 2 3 — 5
SL/N 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Belzile), 4:37. 2, WICS, Lobdell (Nolette), 39:44.
Second half- 3, WICS, Nolette, 17:28. 4, WICS, Nolette, 19:41. 5, WICS, Pfund, 21:40. 6, SL/N, Cutting (Anauo), 34:22.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 22-7.
Saves- Arnold (2), Talarico (0), SL/N, 2. Bruno, WICS, 14.
SARANAC LAKE 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — The Red Storm, following a scoreless first half, scored three goals in the first 17 minutes of the second stanza.
Samra Cirikovic, Chloe Skiff and Madison Moody-Durant all found the back of the net.
Karlie Goetz turned aside seven shots to record the shutout in net.
“We had a strong first half, but didn’t capitalize on our chances,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said.
“Saranac Lake was able to keep the pressure on throughout the second half and wore us down. They had some good finishes, but we played hard despite having no subs.”
—
Saranac Lake 3, Lake Placid 0
SLCS 0 3 — 3
LP 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, SLCS, Cirikovic, 1:15. 2, SLCS, Skiff, 6:15. 3, SLCS, Moody-Durant, 16:40.
Shots- Saranac Lake, 19-11.
Saves- Ahmemulic, LP, 14. Goetz, SLCS, 7.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 4
CROWN POINT 0
LONG LAKE — Pailin Hample scored a goal in each half to help give the Orange their victory.
Anna Strader added a first-half goal and Ravyn Sotomayor a second-half tally for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
The shutout in net went to Haylie Puterko with 10 saves. Marissa Duprey stopped 18 shots for the Panthers.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 4, Crown Point 0
CP 0 0 — 0
IL/LL 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, IL/LL, Hample (Sandiford, Lamos), 20:00. 2, IL/LL, Strader (Sandiford), 23:00.
Second half- 3, IL/LL, Hample (Puterko), 15:00. 4, IL/LL, Sotomayor, 35:00.
Shots- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 25-12.
Saves- Puterko, IL/LL, 10. Duprey, CPCS, 18.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
SARANAC LAKE 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars made the most of their scoring chances as they found the back of the net on five of seven shots on goal in the non-division game.
Colton Castine led the way with two goals, while Winnie Simpson, Owen Ebersol and Jordan Brown each added a goal and assist.
Evan Manor need to make just two saves in net for the shutout for NCCS, which held a 2-0 halftime advantage.
—
Northeastern Clinton 5, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, NCCS, Simpson. 2, NCCS, Brown (Simpson).
Second half- 3, NCCS, Ebersol. 4, NCCS, Castine (Ebersol). 5, NCCS, Castine (Brown).
Shots- NCCS, 7-2.
Saves- Carlisto, SLCS, 2. Manor, NCCS, 2.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 5
KEENE 1
KEENE — Logan Bush figured in all of his team’s scoring with three goals and two assists in powering Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Austin Hartwell and Hector Lopez also tallied goals for the visitors. Bush’s first goal of the game broke a 1-all tie midway through the first half.
Hyler Isham’s goal tied the contest for the Beavers 17 minutes into the opening half.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 5, Keene 1
SL/N 3 2 — 5
KCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SL/N, Hartwell (Bush), 12:00. 2, KCS, Isham (Warner), 16:58. 3, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 25:00. 4, SL/N, Bush (Hartwell), 38:43.
Second half- 5, SL/N, Bush pk, 13:02. 6, SL/N, Lopez (Bush), 16:58.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 17-9.
Saves- not available, SL/N, 8. Gagnon, KCS, 12.
Thursday
Lake Placid 1
Saranac Lake 0
SARANAC LAKE — Just minutes into the second half, Brady Trembley would score the go ahead goal to put the Blue Bombers up 1-0, over the Red Storm.
It would be the only goal needed.
A back and forth tight contest saw neither team attempt many shots as Lake Placid led the way at 8-4.
But, outside of Trembley’s goal, no team could crack the stellar goalkeeping by Blue Bomber Jordan Deforest and Red Storm Nick Carlisto, who saved four and seven goals, respectively.
—
Lake Placid 1, Saranac Lake 0
LP 0 1 - 1
SLCS 0 0 - 0
Second Half- 1, LP, Trembley, (3:30)
Shots- LP 8-4
Saves- Deforest, LP, 4. Carlisto, SLCS, 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.