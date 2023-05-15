ELIZABETHTOWN — Four seniors were celebrated and Boquet Valley made sure to send them off in the right way, defeating Willsboro, 9-2.
The Griffins saw the final home games for Scarlet Behm, Alessia Caputo, Alaina Denton and Abbey Schwoebel.
Schwoebel pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in her final home game.
Denton and Caputo led the Griffin bats with three hits each, including a triple from Denton. Scarlett Faber added two hits with one being for extra bases.
Willsboro was led by Isabella Harrison who had one triple. Cleo Lobdell chipped in with two singles.
Boquet Valley 9, Willsboro 2
WCS;200;000;0;-;2;7;3
BV;300;420;x;-;9;17;3
La. Nolette. Schwoebel. WP- Schwoebel. LP- La. Nolette. 3B- Denton (BV), Harrison (WCS). 2B- Faber (BV)
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 17
WELLS 1
WELLS — B/SL slowly padded a lead until it blew the game open with an 11-run 5th inning to put a cap on its 17-1 win over Wells.
Jane Trowbridge pitched a complete game to keep the Indian bats silent, giving up only one run with five hits.
She was assisted by her team’s offense which had triples from the dynamic duo of Jadynn Egloff and Ila Hubert.
Egloff finished the day going 4-5. Teammate Ali Baker had four RBI’s.
Wells’ Layla Rust led her team with one double.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 17, Wells 1
B/SL;210;1(11)2;-;17;12;2
WCS;100;000;-;1;5;8
Trowbridge. Bly, Wright (4), Allen (5). WP- Trowbridge. LP- Bly. 3B- Egloff (B/SL), Hubert (B/SL). 2B- Smith (B/SL). Rust (WCS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 11
SARANAC 10
SARANAC — Scoring 10 runs over three innings would be just what the doctor ordered for the Cougars in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
NCCS held off a Chief rally to win, 11-10.
“Northeastern Clinton had some timely hits to go with their 7 walks and hit batter to score runs. A few more scored on mistakes and some lazy defense,” Saranac’s Sam Campbell said. “I felt that we hit the ball well and hard today but baserunning mistakes hurt.
“All in all give Northeastern credit as they played better than us and deserved the win.”
Saranac and NCCS pitchers combined for eight strikeouts, 13 walks and seven hit batters.
The Chiefs did everything they could to win the contest but just ran out of outs.
Aislyn Liberty, Abby Owen and Hailee Liberty each hit a triple.
Eaven Deso led the Cougars with four hits.
Northeastern Clinton 11, Saranac 10
NCCS;010;415;0;-;11;10;1
SCS;310;121;2;-;10;12;2
LaFountain. A. Liberty, H. Liberty (6). WP- LaFountain. LP- A. Liberty. 3B- A. Liberty (SCS), Owen (SCS), H. Liberty (SCS). 2B- Benjamin (SCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 12
PLATTSBURGH 10
BEEKMANTOWN — The Hornets did all they could to win a hard fought contest, but the Eagles kept them at a distance to win 12-10.
Plattsburgh would be able to tie the game in the 3rd inning, 7-7, but were unable to overcome the final hurdle to grab the lead.
Beekmantown would score three in the 5th and two in the 6th to take a five run lead, but the 7th provided tense moments.
The Hornets would score three runs before the Eagles could slam the door shut.
“We found our bats tonight,” Beekmantown’s Michele Barnes said. “Anna Dutil, Kennedy Ritter, Kierra Sorrell, Lindsay Barnes and Ashley Barnes all had multiple hits.
“We also played much better defense than we have recently. Grace McCasland made a couple stellar catches in center field. All around, it was a much cleaner softball game for us.”
It was a game filled with extra base hits. Plattsburgh’s Callie Fitzwater, Maddy McCormick and Maddy Hunt each hit a double.
Beekmantown’s Kennedy Ritter, Ashley Barnes and Kierra Sorrell each hit a double, with Anna Dutil hitting a triple.
Beekmantown 12, Plattsburgh 10
PHS;106;000;3;-;10;8;4
BCS;250;032;x;-;12;13;4
Fitzwater, Silver (2), Fitzwater (6). LaPier. WP- LaPier. LP- Silver. 3B- Dutil (BCS). 2B- Fitzwater (PHS), McCormick (PHS), Hunt (PHS), Ritter (BCS), Barnes (BCS), Sorrell (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 17
NAC 2 (6)
ELLENBURG — Ti came out of the gates firing on all cylinders with a 10 run 1st, to put the game out of reach early.
The Sentinels would win 17-2 over the Bobcats in six innings.
“Ticonderoga capitalized on many NAC mistakes to score 10 runs in the first inning and put the game away,” NAC’s Dennis LaBarge said. “NAC just struggled in every aspect of the game today! When you come out flat against a good team this is what happens to you!”
Patience paid off for Ti as they worked 13 walks out of NAC pitchers.
Addison Moore had a triple for the Sentinels.
Lizzie Rich, Alyssa Mydlarz and Myleigh Drinkwine all had two hits each.
“Hats off to Ti,” LaBarge said. “Drinkwine pitched well and she had a good defense behind her! They were definitely the better team!”
Ticonderoga 17, Northern Adirondack 2 (6)
TCS;(10)02;104;-;17;11;1
NAC;100;010;-;2;8;6
Drinkwine. Cook, Peryea (1), Gilmore (6). WP- Drinkwine LP- Cook. 3B- Moore (Ti). 2B- LaPoint (NAC).
PERU 20
MORIAH 3 (5)
MORIAH — The Nighthawks scored in all five innings to defeat the Vikings, 20-3.
With the score tied entering the 2nd inning, Peru would score 11 runs over the next two innings to blow the door open and grab hold of the game.
“Our girls battled through adversity today against a very good Peru softball team,” Moriah’s Don Tesar said.
The Nighthawks were led by Lauren Prescott and Gabby Cunningham who had three hits each.
Elly and Gabby Cunningham had three RBI apiece.
