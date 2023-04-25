ELIZABETHTOWN — Boquet Valley was victorious Tuesday afternoon in what was just their second match of the season, as they swept Crown Point, 6-0, at Cobble Hill Golf Course.
Braden Liberi helped lead the way for the Griffins in the No. 1 slot, as after a rough start he’d finish one-over par for his final six holes, shooting a 42. Leo Hatch in the No. 2 slot also had a strong day for the Griffins, as he posted a score of 45.
Overall, five of the six golfers for Boquet Valley finished with scores sub-55.
“We hope this match and our non-league contest against Moriah last Friday will be good fuel as we head into a tough match with Schroon Lake Wednesday,” Boquet Valley coach Keith Lobdell said.
—
Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Liberi (BVCS) def. Duval (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 2- Hatch (BVCS) def. Huestis (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Costin (BVCS) def. Kimball (CP), 3-and-1.
No. 4- Tompkins (BVCS) def. Peters (CP), 5-and-3.
No. 5- Lobdell (BVCS) def. Greenan (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 6- Leibeck (BVCS) def. Hamilton (CP), 4-and-3.
