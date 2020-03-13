Goodbye to sports for now, not forever

March Madness has a whole new meaning in 2020.
The term normally coined to describe the buzzer beaters, upset alerts and glorious moments from the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments can be applied to something far different now.
COVID-19 has created madness nobody wanted and certainly nothing people will be cheering about.
A month normally featuring the conclusion to winter sports as well as spring sports getting into full swing has been put on pause, or in some cases, axed.
For most professional sports, everything is suspended.
For NCAA athletes, any remaining sports in the 2019-20 academic year are finished.
For high school athletes, sporting events have been postponed or canceled for the winter. Spring sports are up in the air.
In late February, I was telling my co-worker and fellow sports writer Sabrina Bruno how she needed to mentally prepare herself for a couple hectic weeks and that late February and most of March is pure chaos for the sports scene.
This was not the chaos I thought we would experience.
Instead of covering NYSPHSAA playoff basketball games, having the chance to report another potential title run for the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team or writing about other various events, we found ourselves talking about what is now considered a pandemic.
This coronavirus has ravaged the sports world.
Personally, I am crushed.
When I get into the newsroom every day for work and am not out reporting, I usually turn on my computer and flip the television on.
I always like having a game or sports talk show on in the background, but Friday, there were no games to watch.
I love staying up on all the latest news.
My grandpa, Pete, or as I call him, “Peep”, recently joked and called me a sports encyclopedia.
I loved that.
As a kid, I played sports and watched sports. That was my favorite thing to do.
I pride myself on having tons of sports knowledge, and I feel I am obligated to do so with my job.
I cover sports for a living. Even on my days off, it’s pretty much guaranteed I will either be watching a game on television or attending an event as a fan.
For now, though, that’s all put on hold.
Arenas and stadiums normally filled with rowdy fans will be silent.
Athletes who are accustomed to competing will have nothing to compete for.
March 12, 2020, will go down as the day the sports world went dark.
Events we as sports fans love were taken away. Other events were suspended. My thoughts are with all the athletes, coaches and teams affected.
Obviously, there are bigger problems in the world right now, but it’s OK for us in our sports bubble to be upset.
The most important thing to know is sports will resume. It’s just a matter of time.
As the saying goes, it’s not goodbye but see you later.
