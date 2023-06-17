SARANAC — There is going to be a massive shift, and change, coming to the Saranac Community. and it begins on July 1.
Beginning that day, the Saranac Chiefs are no more. The Saranac Spartans will come to life and be the new mascot for the district.
The change comes in response to a state directive to eliminate any school nickname, logo or mascot that had any roots to indigenous people.
“In the end, it was the decision that was made for us by the state,” Saranac Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez said.
“I think it was a pretty smooth process. I think it was important that we started the process by allowing everybody to suggest something.”
Saranac changed its logo in 2001 from a full Native American headdress to one featuring mountains and stars in tribute to its Adirondack location.
In April, the state ordered further changes, which forced the district to comply.
While the name change is effective July 1, the district has until the end of 2025 to make all changes and erase the mascot and logo from the schools.
With the state bringing forth the mandate, Perez turned to the community to help decide on what to do and decide on a new mascot.
Community Outreach
“So what I did is I started with a suggestion phase so anybody could put any idea they wanted if they attended Saranac Central School, worked, or is working, at Saranac Central School or live in the community,” he said. “We got all kinds of different ideas.”
“We took the suggestions, the top 10 suggestions that received most of the votes or most suggested, and I brought that to the top 10. It went from top 10 to top five, top five to top two, and then we ended up with Spartans.”
Perez said that while voting stayed consistent during all phases, the Spartans were always the one with the most votes.
Except elementary kids had a different idea. They voted for the Wolves.
“So our elementary kids would skew the votes a bit,” Perez said. “And so for instance, the last vote came down to Spartans and Wolves,
“I truly believe that high school kids are really high on the Spartans, and the Spartans had almost more than a 500-point lead. The Spartans ended up winning but when the elementary votes dropped into my office that put it closer to 200, so they had an impact.”
Perez said he believed the elementary kids identified with what a wolf was more than a Spartan, adding it was neat to see it.
With more than 2,400 hundred votes, there was great turnout in the community.
“I’m feeling extremely optimistic about the change,” Saranac High School Athletic Director Brent Denis said. “We really did everything we could do to involve the full community, from our elementary kids through to citizens in the community without students in school anymore.
“And because everybody had a voice, I’m feeling very optimistic about it. People have been very supportive.”
Feedback
Perez has received a lot of mixed feedback concerning the name change.
“The thing about Saranac that makes us special is that there’s just generations of folks that their parents went to school here,” he said. “They went to school here. Their children went to school here, so it has been an emotional change for part of the community.”
Perez said he thinks everybody understands the change is necessary at this point. Adding he believes the community understands that embracing the change is going to be in the best interest of the kids.
“The only speed bump that I would identify with would be the disappointment and some folks really not understanding why this change is occurring,” Perez said. “I understand, you know, people’s loyalty and their feelings about the mascot that they grew up with.
Perez said he didn’t want the vote to be decided by superintendents or Saranac staff. He wanted the community to be involved. and they were.
“There’s a long history in our community, and, and we have a great responsibility of respecting that tradition,” Denis said. “But at the same time, it has been very exciting to see the littlest kids in our school district excited that they have an opportunity to put their voices out there, and support a new name and bring in a new name along with a new mascot. I just think watching the use of our schools, the smallest kids in our schools get excited about that has been probably the most exciting for me. They’re just thrilled about it.”
Financing
To make a move of this size, removing and replacing the mascot and name from schools figures to be costly.
There will be no funding from the state to help with the transition.
The full price falls onto the local taxpayers.
Perez said that while they want to make the change as swift and smooth as possible, they have to be mindful of the community.
“We also want to be conscious about the fiscal strain, right?,” he said. “Because ultimately, it’s our taxpayers who are helping us with that.
“So, you know, we know we have two years. We want to do a big bulk of it soon so that we can really embrace this mascot and move forward. But we also realized that we can’t just do it all at once.”
With the last class known as Chiefs set to graduate, Perez said it’s important for this process to not take away from them. While they will be known as Chiefs, they were as involved in the voting as others during the phases.
Perez wants them to be celebrated without the distraction of the rebrand.
Once graduation is completed, it’s full steam ahead.
“[Rebranding] is going to allow us to do a couple things right,” Perez said. “Earlier this year, we adopted a new vision statement. So all of its kind of moving in that direction.
“I feel like the district is moving in a very positive direction. We’re going to work very hard beginning on Sept. 1, when the kids are back in school, that we have a mascot ready, that we’re ready to roll and we have a mascot present at our sporting events. I think the current logo just didn’t allow our kids to really celebrate it.
“And I think this new mascot and logo will allow our students to be able to celebrate that a little bit more.”
