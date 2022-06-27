PLATTSBURGH – Dale Gonyo Jr. aced a late race restart to pull away to his first win of the year in the J&S Steel Sportsman feature event at Airborne Speedway.
Gonyo unloaded and turned the fastest lap of the hot laps practice session and his speed stayed with him throughout the night.
Travis Bruno raced from the eleventh starting spot to finish in second. Joey Scarborough used the inside lane to charge from position 15 to complete the podium. Jason Bruno finished fourth and Jake Scarborough completed the top five after starting in position 27.
Richie Turner picked up his first win of the season in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Turner survived a lap-20 restart with Tyler Iriwin, as the two traded the lead back and forth until the checkered flag. Irwin settled for second, while Jason Bogett completed the podium. Travis Stokes and Codey Agoney finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division had the first repeat winner of the year when Pryor Stacey crossed the finish line on lap-15. Dale Gonyo Sr. and Lucas Duncan completed the podium.
“Little Elvis” Greg Zindler scored his second win of the season in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Luke Marcheski from Quincy, Massachusetts finished in the second position, while Josh Laporte Sr. finished in third. Bill Doner and Makaela Goddeau completed the top five.
Racing action resumes next Saturday night for the fireworks extravaganza. The Coyote Fireworks group will be lighting up the sky over the Airborne Speedway. Racing gets underway at 7 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for around 9:30. More information will be available at airborne-speedway.com and on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
—
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (25 LAPS)- DALE GONYO JR., T. Bruno, Jo. Scarborough, J. Bruno, Ja. Scarborough, Aubin, Delormier, Reeves, Cayea, F. Swamp, Rivers, Fewster, Begor, Wells, C. Swamp, Castell, Arquette, Hernandez, Labreche, Cook, Heywood, Wright, Phinney, Gray, Leonard, Forbes, Branham
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- RICHIE TURNER, Irwin, Bogett, Stokes, Agoney, Guay, Duquette, Rhoades, T. Terry, McClatchie, J. Terry, Frenyea, Daniels
TAYLOR RENTAL STREET STOCK FEATURE (15 LAPS)- GREG ZINDLER Jr., Marcheski, Laporte Sr., Doner, Goddeau, Blake, Lavalley, LaGrave, Harris, Brown, Parker, Cross, K. Tourville, C. Tourville, John Fountain, Engstrom, Laporte Jr., Jake Fountain, Bradley, Harnden
NORTHERN BLACKTOPPING LIMITED SPORTSMAN (15 LAPS)- PRYOR STACEY, Gonyo Sr., L. Duncan, Hernandez, Tremblay, Dermody, Jock, J. Duncan
ENDURO (TOP 3): ELI BESHAW, Bushey, Phillips
