PLATTSBURGH — There’s a saying that goes: you never get a second chance to make a first impression.
Nate Parliament would like a word with you about that.
On his first play from scrimmage at the Offensive-Defensive (O-D) All-American Bowl game, Parliament was sacked and the ball came loose.
It wasn’t a normal hit as his dad put it. Rather, Nate was leveled and the ball rolled down the field only to have one of his teammates fall on it.
‘GO GET IT, KID’
Facing second and 38, his coach wanted a screen. Parliament pointed something out, made a suggestion and it paid off.
“The play before I noticed the safety was cheating up,” Parliament said. “I had a really fast receiver. He’s a great kid and I just felt a connection to him and he’s a really cool guy. So, I knew we could be the corner one on one.”
After the coach said he wanted to call a screen. I told him if we ran (verticals) we could beat them over the top. I told him the safety is cheating up and the coach just looked at me and said, ‘Go get it kid.’ Next play I went out and threw a 50 yard touchdown pass. It was a cool feeling.”
This feeling continued for the next play as Parliament converted a two-point conversion.
SOMETHING TO PROVE
Parliament said he never felt stressed about the situation, rather the plays got the nerves out of him quickly.
“I definitely was nervous,” Parliament said. “Don’t get me wrong, but I definitely came in with the mentality that I was invited for a reason and I know I was selected. I wanted to prove it out to the coaches and scouts that were there. I wanted to say, ‘Hey, I can play with these guys.’ I think that’s what I did. So, I was pretty happy.”
His mother, Jennifer said the emotional swings were carried by her and Shane, Nate’s dad.
“He kept his composure completely,” his mother, Jennifer said. “We were way more stressed than I think he was ever. It sure does tell you a lot about where he was at, to stay calm and throw a 50-yard bomb like that.”
Shane said the coach pulled him aside after the game to tell him how impressed he was by the moment.
“He said to have the ability to notice the player cheating up and suggest a different play at his age is big,” Shane said. “Especially to be comfortable with the call to say that to someone he’s not familiar with what he thinks, and that he can hit that. The coach said he was impressed by it all.”
A LIFETIME OF FOOTBALL
The football acumen started at an early age. From sitting on the couch watching college or the NFL, to outside working drills, Nate lives and breathes football.
“I’ve always grown up playing (football, baseball and basketball) but my dad’s always pushed a little harder with football. He grew up playing football. So I’ve just grown up around it. We’ve grown up watching it since I was little. So it’s always been around and I just kind of gravitated towards it a little more. I just enjoy it a lot.”
Nate said with his dad playing college football, he’s been taught a lot by him, but also his coaches as he’s grown up.
Shane said that for years he worked with Nate both at home and as coach in PALS, but knew it would be beneficial to let other coaches have his ear. That’s when Nate played modified, JV and now varsity football.
“We watched football together all the way from college to the NFL,” Nate said. and then we were out in the yard doing all kinds of drills and stuff and he’s always been pushing me since I was little so it’s definitely helped me a lot for sure.”
‘ALWAYS DREAMED OF IT’
Through all of that, being around football his entire life, his best memory is getting invited and playing in the O-D Bowl game.
“Just because it’s something that kids definitely do when they’re young,” Nate said. “We’ve watched All-American games on TV and stuff. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and take part in.
“I’ve always dreamed of it as a kid. So, to be invited to something like that and actually be able to play in it was a dream come true for sure.”
WORKSHOPS AND PRACTICING
The Parliaments arrived in Orlando before practices began, with the entire bowl experience — practices, information sessions and game — lasting from Feb 2-5.
Nate said there were two-a-day practices happening, with the days being split between offense and defense. Each side got a three-hour session a day.
If they weren’t on the field, they had numerous information sessions to attend that were run by former college and NFL greats, Nate said.
These were to answer questions on everything around the game: recruiting and the experience, the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, transfer portal and more.
The whole experience was amazing, Nate said.
“It was amazing to play with kids who were at that level of physical ability and everything and I kind of took from it was like okay, wow, like I can play with these guys,” he said, “I would hang with these guys and I was playing at the level they were at. So it was pretty cool to know that I can play with some of the nation’s best.”
Two of the things Nate took away from the bowl game was the mental capacity and the overall speed players had.
“Nate and I talked about it on the plane ride home,” Shane said. “We knew the speed was going to be insane. We didn’t know how insane it would be until we saw it in action. Like you can get used to the physicality and speed of the game, but the mental capacity is on another level. These kids were all football minds, whose one goal is to play football at the next level.”
‘I NEEDED TO PINCH MYSELF’
But how was he selected in the first place? Nate said he received an email that he was nominated by a coach, but no one knew what coach did that. He received notifications that the organization in charge of the O-D bowl watched his film and he was being evaluated by the staff.
“They must’ve thought I was good enough to play,” Nate said. “They sent me an invite and I was pretty excited.”
He received the invitation while in school, during class.
“It was pretty funny because I was sitting there and I opened the email,” Nate said. “I read it twice and then I showed it to a couple of my friends. I was asking, ‘Am I reading this right?’ and they said I was seeing it correctly. It was an amazing feeling, kind of a moment where I needed to pinch myself to make sure it’s real.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Nate said he did get to poke fun at his friends that he was going to Orlando in the middle of winter. It just so happened to be when Plattsburgh had its coldest temperatures of the season.
Shane said while the family thought about keeping it private, it didn’t end up that way.
He was thankful to people like Justin Frechette who heard the news and wanted to share it to show how proud everyone would be.
“We catch ourselves saying we’re geographically challenged,” Shane said. “The camaraderie, the love we got from around here when they found out Nate was (going) reminds you this is a pretty nice town. We got so much love from friends and others coming up to us at gas stations or grocery stores. Everywhere we went you’d hear, ‘Good luck Nate. Oh my God, good luck. You must be proud.’
“So on one hand you can say we’re geographically secluded. But on the other hand, it was pretty amazing. To feel this community. That was pretty nice.”
USING WHAT YOU LEARNED
Looking back, Nate said there is plenty he can take from the experience to use for next season to help Beekmantown on the field.
“I’ve just taken the whole atmosphere and thinking about how I can apply it here,” he said. “I think it’s going to help me stay a little more calm when the game is going on. There’s everything the coaches taught me about my footwork and similar mechanics. It was all eye-opening stuff. With being able to bring this stuff back, I’ll be able to hopefully work with my teammates on it too.”
Nate still has a year of high school football left, but has been receiving college information based on his performance at the bowl game. Schools like Wingate University, Wagner College and the University of Alabama at Birmingham have reached out. Other schools such as Appalachian State University and Davidson College have checked out his film.
He plans to spend the summer going to various football camps and possibly taking tours of campuses.
There’s even the chance Nate gets an invite to the senior O-D bowl game.
“They have my name and everything which is obviously a big step for that whole process,” he said. “They’ll reevaluate my film and look at my senior year and hopefully there’s a chance to get reinvited next year to the Senior Bowl.
“It’d be pretty cool for sure to get invited again, and definitely something to look forward to.”
