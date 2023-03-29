IRVINE, Calif. — There’s not many better ways to beat the lingering cold and snow than hitting the west coast this time of year and the Malone 46ers 14U girls hockey team couldn’t agree more. However, they’ve got more than just the warm weather on their mind.
By now, the group will be heading or will have arrived in Irvine, Calif., to compete in the 2023 USA Hockey National Championship, starting Thursday. Having gone 30-13-7 on the season and finishing as state finalists, the 46ers have not only earned the trip, but are planning to make the most of it.
The 14U 46ers are made up of 15 North Country athletes, 11 born in 2009 and four players born in 2008. Their journey started back in early August, when they opened the year going unbeaten through their first six games (5-0-1). While it may have been very early in the year, head coach Chris Roberts still saw something from his team that gave him even more confidence going forward.
“Each player brings a unique skill set and when combined enables this team to have special chemistry,” Roberts said. “As coaches, you always strive to develop and posture your team to be as successful as they can possibly be. A big part of that is developing a team first attitude. These girls bought in and throughout the season their bond became stronger and stronger. Seeing that happen, I knew we were developing something special.”
What Roberts may not have known however, is how special this team was, as even throughout the program’s storied history this opportunity has been a rarity.
“The Adirondack 46ers organization has consistently produced highly competitive teams. This team, though, has earned a special opportunity, being one of the few teams in the history of the 46ers organization to earn the opportunity to compete in a national tournament,” Roberts said.
Roberts and his team battled throughout the season, scrapping their way to a number one seed in the state tournament. In their opening game, the 46ers rolled past the Long Island Lady Islanders, 12-1, and would carry that momentum into the second game where they would take down the Mamaroneck Stateline Hawks, 3-1. In their third game they would suffer a setback, losing to the Adirondack Northstars, 2-1.
After winning two of three in the tournament’s round robin play, the 46ers advanced to the semifinal round, where they would go down to the wire with the Chazy Selects with a shot at the state championship game on the line.
“There was a distinct stoppage in play that I recall during the semifinal game in the state tournament. All of the girls huddled and turned and looked at me expecting to get more X’s and O’s and a quickly designed play to break a 2-2 tie,” Roberts said. “I turned to address them and the only words I could get out of my mouth were , ‘no matter the outcome of this game, I am so darn proud of each and every one of you.’”
The 46ers would come through in the semifinal game, winning in a shootout, 3-2, over the Selects. In the state championship they would meet with the Adirondack Northstars, where they wouldn’t be able to follow up their thrilling victory the game prior, losing 3-1. However, even with the loss the group still punched their ticket to this week’s National Tournament, where they will represent not just their team on the ice, but their families, schools and community.
“These girls have done an amazing job implementing team structure. We’ve spent a considerable amount of time as coaches setting clear expectations for every player and continually developing good habits through repetition,” Roberts said. “These girls do not ever quit. Their compete level is second to none. For me, what stands out most is their character. Not only are these girls competitive athletes, they are respectful, and good stewards in their communities.”
Their first game of the National Tournament will be Thursday, at 7:05 p.m., versus the Danbury Hat Tricks (Ct.). Like the state tournament, the national competition will be round-robin style for the opening round, as the 46ers will then play Anaheim Lady Ducks (Calif.) on Friday, at 2:50 p.m. followed by the Sno-King Jr. Thunderbirds (WA.) on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m.
The 46ers know they still may have a tough road ahead, but that hasn’t stopped them from preparing to take on the challenge of playing at the national stage.
“We’re continuing to refine skills and fortify team concepts. These players are at a key age in their overall development, so you can’t spend enough time on the fundamentals. Many of these girls have also started playing spring sports so proper rest and recovery and good nutrition are going to be key.”
Regardless of how the tournament will shake out, Roberts and Co. are focused on one thing above all others: a solid effort.
“If these girls can honestly leave the ice knowing that they left it all out there and they executed the key concepts we’ve implemented throughout the year, mission accomplished,” said Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.