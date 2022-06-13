CHAZY — Nolan Ryan led the way for Giroux’s scoring 2 goals and assisting on another in the team’s decisive 6-2 win over YoungGunz.
Troy Bingham, Udeh Seth, Romell Lewin and Ryan Davis all also scored for Giroux’s, with Brandon Laurin chipping in two assists.
Nick Ratliff and Joe Kelly were the two goal scorers for YoungGunz.
Giroux’s improves their record to 2-1 while YounGunz fell to 0-3.
GENERALS 3
KAVANAUGH REALTY 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Generals won their first game in club history last night as they took down the previously undefeated Kavanaugh Realty squad in a tight-fought affair.
Brayden Lavalley, Reid Lavalley and Bailey Latrell all scored for the Generals.
Frankie Kneussle and Zashan Abrams scored the goals for Kavanaugh.
Alex Fournier picked up the win in goal for the Generals as they leveled their record to 1-1.
