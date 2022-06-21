CHAZY — Giroux’s beat Chazy Orchards by a score of 8-2 on Monday night with Nolan Ryan scoring two goals and Brandon Laurin adding another as Giroux’s took a 3-0 lead.
Sabour Tidjani and Matt Eisner scored to pull the Orchards within one, 3-2, however Delano Edwards scored a hat trick and Hunter Bechard added one to bury the Orchards, 8-2, in the second half.
This was a statement win for Giroux’s as they are the first team to beat Chazy Orchards since 2019 and they improve their league record to 2-2, Orchards record falls to 2-1.
