PLATTSBURGH — Even with the swirling schedules of so many other of Section VII’s Spring sports, the inaugural girls flag football season is not to be forgotten. This past Friday, the Beekmantown Eagles traveled for a matchup with the Plattsburgh Hornets.
For the Eagles, who would win the contest 48-6, the night was a a cause for celebration as the group picked up its first every victory in the sport. The Hornets on the other hand are still looking for that elusive first victory, as the group dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, May 10, the Patriots hosted what was their fourth contest of the year. The undefeated Vikings had come to town and showed why they touted the record they had, winning the matchup 53-6.
While some teams are still awaiting playing their third and fourth games of the season, action will resume on Thursday, with a pair of games at Saranac and Northeastern Clinton, and two more on Friday at Keene and Ticonderoga.
