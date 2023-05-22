PORT HENRY — Logan Gilbo and Silas Reeder shared medalist honors each shooting a 39 on Saturday to lead Moriah to a 5-1 win over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf action.
Their were some good scored despite windy conditions at the Moriah Country Club.
Vance Hickok added a 40 for the Vikings and won his match, along with Gilbo, Reeder, Nick Winters and Lance Snyder.
The match for the Vikings was senior day and Ally Bosarge, the lone senior on the team, was recognized.
Dax Lashway’s 41 was low for the Chiefs and Cole Dingman added a 42. Leah Hamel carded a 45 and picked up the lone Saranac win.
—
Moriah 5, Saranac 1
No. 1- Gilbo (MCS) def. Lashway, 39-41.
No. 2- Reeder (MCS) def. N. Hamel, 39-44.
No. 3- Hickok (MCS) def. Dingman, 40-42.
No. 4- Winters (MCS) def. Terry, 45-47.
No. 5- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Olcott, 45-58.
No. 6- Snyder (SCS) def. Mather, 47-51.
LAKE PLACID 6
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Brady Tremblay’s 39, Chris Byrne’s 41 and Grady Draper’s 42 paced the Blue Bombers to their shutout win over the Hornets.
Carver Bell, Seb Cecunjanin and Liam Gotham also won their matches for Lake Placid in windy conditions.
Jacques Gervich carded the low round for PHS with a 44.
—
Lake Placid 6, Plattsburgh 0
No. 1- Tremblay (LPCS) def. Fitzwater, 39-54.
No. 2- Byrne (LPCS) def. Hackett, 41-50.
No. 3- Draper (LPCS) def. Gervich, 42-44.
No. 4- Bell (LPCS) def. Champagne, 49-53.
No. 5- Cecunjanin (LPCS) def. Trombley, 50-56.
No. 6- Gotham (LPCS) def. Pachter, 69-73.
BEEKMANTOWN 6
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Seth Beebe was medalist on the day with a 43, leading the Eagles to their shutout of the Sentinels.
Keegan Seamone added a 46, Owen Beebe a 47 and Cooper Burdo a 49 for the Eagles in the match played at the Ticonderoga Country Club.
Camden Brayton and Thomas Duffy also won their matches for Beekmantown.
Noah Wells’ 49 was the low score for Ticonderoga.
—
Beekmantown 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Seamone (BCS) def. Wells, 46-49.
No. 2- O. Beebe (BCS) def. Coffman, 47-65.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. Wojcik, 49-62.
No. 4- S. Beebe (BCS) def. O’Neal, 43-60.
No. 5- Brayton (BCS) def. Smith, 54-64.
No. 6- Duffy (BCS) def. Geraw, 61-67.
