PLATTSBURGH — A successful track & field season for Jesse Giddings ended with even more success recently.
Giddings competed in the USATF Youth National Championships at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio on July 1 and finished fourth out of 15 competitors in the shot put event.
The USATF Youth National Championships are not high-school affiliated and Giddings, who competed in the 17-18 age division, had to pre-register to take part and was on his own with no coaches to assist him.
Giddings, who was coming off a fourth-place finish in the NYSPHSAA Division II Championships and an eighth-place finish in the Federation in the shot put had a season’s and personal best of 52’1/2” (15.86m) in Geneva.
Caleb Smith (17.01m), Xzaivier Goodman (16.42m) and Brock Conrad (16.05m) finish in the top three spots, with Giddings next.
Giddings was seeded seventh entering the competition and finished three spots better.
This past season, Giddings played varsity football and was a member of the Beekmantown Central School track & field team where he competed in both the shot put and discus.
It also marked Giddings’ first season throwing the shot put and discus after competing on the Beekmantown golf team the year before.
He has been recruited to play football in the fall and will attend Milton Academy Prep School in Milton, Mass.
“The fourth-place finish not only was a great closer for my 2023 track & field season, but it also gave me All-American honors in the shot put,” Giddings said.
“Now I’m preparing myself for the football season and to leave home and compete for Milton Academy this fall as a reclassified sophomore.”
