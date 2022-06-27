Generals, Nuts take decisive NCSL wins, Monday

LAKE PLACID — The Generals went up to Lake Placid and came out with a big statement win, dropping LP in a rout, 5-1.
Alex Fournier opened up the scoring off a pass from Chase Ross before Tyler Guay made it a two-goal lead on a penalty kick.
Marcus Bedard netted a pair of goals and Alex Fournier scored the fifth goal in the Generals’ victory.
John Bulson picked up the win in net as the Generals improve their record to 2-1.
NUTS 3
KAVANAUGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Nuts continued their winning ways as Tristan Connors led the team with a hat trick.
Blake Liberi chipped in with two assists and Dawson Pellerin was solid again, picking up the shutout for the win in goal.
