BUFFALO — First-year setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz nearly had a triple-double with eight kills, 10 assists and seven digs, but the Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team fell, 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-16), to Buffalo State in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action on Friday evening at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.
Buffalo State finished with a .185 hitting percentage and outgained Plattsburgh State in service aces (10-2) and digs (68-55), while both teams tallied five blocks.
In addition to Ganz, senior right side Jenn Braun floored six kills, defended five digs and notched two block assists, while junior setter Emma Rivers handed out 10 assists and added six digs. First-year defensive specialist/libero Bridget Ryan posted a career-high 11 digs to lead the back row defensively, while graduate student middle hitter Alicia Fisher reinforced the front row with four total blocks.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-10 overall (0-5 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Fredonia tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.