Further guidance on scholastic sports in NY expected this week

PLATTSBURGH — The fate of fall high school sports should be determined relatively soon.
At the very least, further guidance is expected.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing Wednesday that he anticipates a decision on scholastic sports to be made this coming week.
TIMELINE
New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas announced via Twitter how his association will handle guidance from the state once it is released.
Zayas highlighted a specific 72-hour timeline that will be implemented after word from Cuomo.
— Within 24 hours, Section Directors and NYSPHSAA Officers will meet.
— Within 48 hours, NYSPHSAA’s COVID-19 task force will meet.
— Within 72 hours, NYSPHSAA Officers will make a final decision if the unveiled guidance calls for such action.
“Looking forward to continuing our discussions to ensure student-athlete safety is paramount,” said Zayas, referencing his enthusiasm in a Tweet toward the upcoming guidance from Cuomo.
As to when exactly any guidance will be publicized, no date has been confirmed.
LONG WAIT
School athletics have been on the back burner since March 12, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted NYSPHSAA to postpone its winter championships indefinitely.
That decision had a trickle-down effect that saw the remainder of the winter season as well as the entire spring season canceled.
Since then, various adult and youth recreational sports were allowed to be played beginning in July.
But scholastic sports have been in flux, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the remainder of 2020.
PLANS IN PLACE
NYSPHSAA formed a COVID-19 Task Force in May to develop a reopening strategy for sports if the opportunity came to light.
That committee played a significant role in the decision process to delay the official start date of the fall season until Sept. 21 at the earliest and also cancel state regionals and championships.
“We recognize this is challenging for everyone, but the decisions made at the state level are based upon data and statewide infection rates all in an effort to stop the spread of COVID and reopen responsibly,” Zayas said when the announcement to delay the fall sports season was publicized.
If the COVID-19 pandemic causes scholastic sports to be delayed through the remainder of 2020, the task force also developed a condensed season plan.
The condensed season includes three tentative 10-week sessions beginning with the winter season (Jan. 4-March 13) followed by the fall season (March 1-May 8) and then the spring season (April 5-June 12).
