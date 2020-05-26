Frozen Frenzy Scoreboard

Here is an inside look at all the results so far from the Press-Republican’s Frozen Frenzy Tournament.

Scores, which are compiled from votes on Sports Editor Joey LaFranca’s Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) and the Press-Republican Facebook and Instagram stories, will be posted daily.

RESULTS

ICY ELITE REGION

No. 5 Maple Ice Cream def. No. 12 Egg Nog Ice Cream, 187-31.

CHILLY HEROES REGION

No. 9 Cheesecake Ice Cream def. No. 8 Pineapple Ice Cream, 171-51.

FROSTY FUN REGION

No. 2 Cookies and Cream Ice Cream def. No. 15 Lime Sherbet, 219-51.

VOTING TOTALS

Day 1: 710.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

As a reminder, visit Sports Editor Joey LaFranca's Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or the Press-Republican's Facebook and Instagram stories to cast your votes for various matchups! Polls will be up daily starting at 4 p.m. and close 24 hours later before a new set of matchups is released. Winners will be determined by the combination of votes on the three social media platforms.

Tags

Recommended for you