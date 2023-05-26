PLATTSBURGH — For a season of frustration, nothing is sweeter than walking out as section champions.
Just ask Northeastern Clinton.
“We just can’t believe coming into this with a record of 2-12 that we are able to win,” NCCS’ Bailee Lafountain said. “It’s just no one ever expected it and that’s just what’s so awesome about this.”
The 3-1 victory over #1 seed Ticonderoga did not come easy for the #4 seed Northeastern Clinton.
In fact, the Cougars would need to rally in their last chance at bat. As Sentinel Lizzie Rich scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the 6th to put NCCS on the brink of elimination.
“It was only one run,” Northeastern Clinton’s coach Carrie McComb said. “I thought they came back and responded very well. As you saw we put three on the board. They stepped right up and they picked up their catcher and made sure that she didn’t feel guilty about it.”
The Cougars responded in the way they have all season, clawing back into games with timely hits and aggressive moves on the basepaths.
The rally started when Kate Johnston drew a leadoff walk to get on base. Just a few pitches later found her standing on second after a successful steal.
“I was just looking at the ball,” Johnston said. I was feeling pretty confident and I just knew any way I could get on base would help our team out. Pitch by pitch. I knew I was gonna be stealing so I knew I had to run and try as hard as I could get down and slide and make sure I did not get out.”
The NCCS fans roared in excitement moments later as Paige Bourgeois laced a single into the outfield sending Johnston around the bases to tie things up. Johnston ran through the base and into the arms of teammates hugging in excitement.
“We’ve been in almost every game of the whole season,” McComb said. “We were in it. We just had that one bad inning of that one little bit that we just couldn’t get over the top. We couldn’t get the string the hits together. Today we did it in the top of the seventh!”
The winning hit came off the bat of Desiree Dubois. With two runners on she lined a single up the middle, which scored the go ahead and winning run.
“I think it just kind of went blank,” Dubois said. “I saw it going and I was just hoping it was going through the infield that it was going to the outfield. I was supposed to watch but I was watching it going out and then I ran as hard as I could to first and I was excited to see that more players came in after that.”
While the fireworks came in the later innings, both pitchers stole the show for almost the entire game. Both Lafountain and Ti’s Stevie Montville kept hitters off balance causing numerous pop ups or softly hit balls.
The pitchers combined to give up only eight hits, with five going for the Sentinels.
Lafountain said it just came down to finding the right moment, the right pitch to react to.
“We just knew that we had to just relax there and one would come that would be the perfect pitch,” she said. “And it just took us a little while to wait and wait for the perfect one. But then we finally got to the end of the game.”
While enjoying the moment, McComb did take time to show respect to both Ticonderoga and head coach Eric Mullen.
“Yeah we played Ticonderoga hard in the regular season, but he always brings them prepared,” she said. “They have a great group of girls who hit the ball well. Props to Ticonderoga. They brought a bus of their fanbase down to cheer their team on. Eric does a really good job preparing his kids. They’re a top notch team. Top notch team.”
With the victory, the Cougars now advance to the regional final where they’ll host the winner of Section 2 and Section 10, next Friday at Cardinal Park.
Chatham and St. Lawrence Central will compete Tuesday to see who advances.
McComb said the team will be off for the weekend due to it being a holiday weekend, but will return to practice next week. She added she takes it one game at a time and is simply enjoying the moment.
“This is a surprise but not a big one, you know, the girls earned it.” McComb said. ”When you have 2-12 record going into sectionals you don’t know that you’re gonna be in the final championship team.”
NCCS showed it’s not simply about what your record shows come playoffs, but just being hot at the right time. But, they will enjoy the moment before looking ahead.
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Ticonderoga 1
NCCS 000 000 3 - 3 3 1
TCS 000 001 0 - 1 5 0
Lafountain. Montville. WP- Lafountain LP- Montville. 3B- Rich 2 (TCS)
Class D Semifinals
#1 Crown Point 12
#4 Chazy 1
CROWN POINT — While the Panthers scored five early, it would be their last time at bat which blew the game open.
With the 12-1 victory over the fourth seed Eagles, top seeded Crown Point advances to the Class D Sectional Final.
It would be a Kaitlin Ross show as she struck out six while giving up only four hits. She routinely kept the Chazy batters off balance as they were unable to link hits together to make the game closer.
Ross helped her own cause as well hitting one of the two doubles Crown Point hit. Makenna Munson hit the other to give her a multi-hit game.
Ellah Slattery and Morgan Hurlburt had two hits each.
—
Crown Point 12, Chazy 1
CCS 000 100 0 - 1 4 6
CP 113 008 x - 12 10 4
Columbus, Ross. WP- Ross. LP- Columbus. 2B- Ross (CP), Munson (CP)
#2 Bolton/Schroon Lake 15
#3 Boquet Valley 7
SCHROON LAKE — It was a slugfest between the Wild Eagles and Griffins as multiple players had extra base hits.
B/SL’s Ila Hubert was impressive at the plate going 4-4 with a double. Jadynn Egloff, who came in for relief of starting pitcher Jane Trowbridge, went 3-4 with a triple.
Their teammates Ali Baker and Riley Huck both hit doubles as well.
Bouquet Valley put up a fight in the contest with 11 hits as they tried to keep the game close. Griffins Abbey Schwoebel and Emily Hickey both hit doubles.
Schwoebel did all she could on the mound as well as the plate. She would finish her day going 3-4 with the bat.
Schroon Lake/Bolton now head to the Class D final to face off against #1 seed Crown Point. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park.
—
BV 303 010 0 - 0 7 11 0
SL/B 592 152 x - 15 15 0
Schwoebel. Trowbridge, Egloff (5) WP- Trowbridge LP- Schwoebel. 3B- Egloff 2B- Hubert (SL/B), Baker (SL/B), Huck (SL/B), Schwoebel (BV), Hickey (BV)
