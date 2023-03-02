PLATTSBURGH — Meghan Welch Betts, a former local of West Chazy during the late 1990s, was inducted into the Georgetown University Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 10.
She was just the second woman in the University's prestigious athletic history to be awarded the honor but when Betts’ looks back at the start of her collegiate swimming career, she remembers that this was always in the cards.
“It's an immense honor. It's something I think that as student athletes we frequently would walk through the hall of fame because it's on the way to where the swim team trained and you'd see one name on the women's swimming plaque and maybe four names on the men's swimming plaque and other sports with longer Georgetown history or other higher investment sports, scholarship sports, had a longer list of names on their plaque and I just wanted there to be more names on the swimming,” said Betts. “I think that motivated me and I think it motivated others on the team to perform at new levels.”
'WE WERE THERE TO SWIM'
However, before there was the Georgetown Hall of Fame, there was the Bay Club Waves, a local swim team from the Champlain area. Betts grew up in the hamlet of West Chazy and was raised by parents that stressed the importance of staying physically active and the lessons it can teach. So when she began swimming under the coaching and tutelage of Dave and Brenda Chevalier, Betts was not only following in her family’s footsteps, but also embarking on a journey that would shape her life moving forward.
“My swimming experience helped me develop the ability to motivate myself and know that when I was at practice, that was the focus. We weren't trying to multitask, we were there to swim. You were there to swim fast and you're there to swim as if you were racing all the time and that’s a lot of mental pressure and physical pressure,” said Betts.
“They [Bay Club coaches] helped us hone all of our strengths to be able to perform in a positive pressure. It takes a lot of positive coaching to help build our confidence and grit to be able to perform at that level and when you learn that in one aspect of your life you can't help but have it bleed over into other aspects of your life like academics, your life with family and any other extracurriculars in which you're engaged. The lessons from the pool informed the lessons at school and the ability to focus and get the homework done, study or perform as well as possible on a test in a really positive cycle.”
MANY MENTORS
As a member of the Waves during middle and high school, Betts would be one of the top swimmers in the Adirondack Zone and would even medal multiple times at the Empire State Games in several different events. But while her time in the pool helped put her on the radar as an athlete for many NCAA Division-I schools, Betts credits all her coaches, teachers and friends at Beekmantown with setting her on the path she would follow to Georgetown University.
“I had fantastic coaches who kept swimming fun and made it something that was exciting and fun to continue to do in college. I had no doubt as a junior and a senior considering college that I wanted to swim and that can't be discounted because that's not the case with a lot of student athletes,” Betts said. “That was paired with some fantastic teachers at Beekmantown who inspired intellectual curiosity and just curiosity about the world. I credit them with inspiring that curiosity about the world, a love of learning and a desire to just know why and what, that propelled me to get the spectrum of schools that I investigated.”
While the people Betts met and interacted with at Beekmantown may have helped lead her to Georgetown, it was her father, who had served in the Air Force, that inspired her to join the Navy ROTC program while at the University. Although when she joined Betts saw the program more as a way to help work her way through school and pay off some college debt, but in reality she found herself in an unparalleled experience. She found that all those hours she had spent in the pool translated to the ROTC seamlessly, and Betts was hooked.
“Maybe surprisingly, or unsurprisingly, the experience gained through working through a rigorous academic curriculum, as well as working through four years of rigorous athletic training all develops grit. There are hard days where you just want to stop and set whatever the hard task is aside and we all have those, certainly the Navy provided me with a bunch,” said Betts. “It was excellent to be able to draw on my time at Georgetown and my time swimming with Dave and Brenda to remind myself, even if whatever I was facing was a unique experience, that I've done really hard things before and I was going to do them again.”
“I haven't stopped doing the hard things before and as a swimmer, you don't just stop in the middle of a hard set in the middle of the pool because if you do your teammates are going to swim over you or you're going to completely mess up their set. You can't fail your teammates so there's nowhere to go but forward. So, you go forward and you work through it.”
NO ATHLETE PERFORMS ALONE
Even though Betts was balancing work in the ROTC program while also being a collegiate swimmer and student, it never seemed to fluster her as she would break several school records during her time in the Georgetown pool. In fact, in her very first race as a Hoya she would break the school record for the 200-yard individual medley. By the time she had graduated, Betts had also lowered the school marks in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, the 800 freestyle relay and both the 200 and 400 medley relay.
Betts would also win team MVP honors each of four years at Georgetown, but that doesn't mean she did it alone. While swimming may be widely considered an individual sport at its core, the athletes themselves don’t share quite the same view.
“No athlete performs alone, even in an individual sport like swimming. We’re all passionate for the sport but that alone isn't enough to keep you on the training field or in the pool for hours and hours a week,” Betts said. “The support and family that those teammates provided us helped all of us perform at higher levels, both because we wanted to perform for our teammates at those higher levels and because they were pushing us at all times to pass us in the lane or improve their time that much more and in effect beat us. So while it was us (HOF inductees) receiving the honor, I think we all felt — I certainly felt — it was the team receiving the honor and the recognition of what that group of swimmers over the four years that I was on the Hilltop achieved during that time, signified by an individual.”
NAVAL CAREER
Just a week before Betts’ graduation from Georgetown University, she was commissioned to the United States Navy. Eventually, she would progress to the rank of Surface Warfare Officer and Naval Intelligence Officer, stationed out of Everett, Wash., first aboard a destroyer then an aircraft carrier.
For a swimmer, being stationed in the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by water must be a dream come true. However, Betts found herself constantly training or doing other necessary tasks, considering she was actively deployed. Yet that didn’t stop her from keeping physical activity a part of her life.
“We were on the ship and the ship was out doing training or deployed so there wasn't a great opportunity to swim. So, I started running and I started cycling. I started cycling at the end of my time at Georgetown as an additional way to be fit and add activities to my life other than swimming, because I knew that I wasn't going to be able to swim all the time,” Betts said. “So, I ran whenever I could on treadmills, cycled on stationary bikes and that grew into competing in triathlons where I was able to get in the water and be in shape for all three sports. Fortunately, I was stationed in the Pacific Northwest where there's a really vibrant triathlon community.
Betts would eventually become a member of the Navy’s Pacific Northwest triathlon team from 2004-05 and the All-Navy Triathlon team from 2004-06. But even though Betts continued to collect accolades and achievements in her athletic life, she again still managed to continue pushing forward with her career.
When she retired from active duty, Betts returned back to the DMV-area where she would be subsequently employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and would work out of the Pentagon.
There she would rise to her current position as Chief of Staff for the Directorate of Analysis and would receive several awards while at the post for her service to this country, such as the DIA Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, the DIA Director’s Award, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and other personal and unit citations. But even as Betts transitioned to this next, more professional, time of her life, the lessons learned from all those laps in the pool were still far from lost on her.
“You have to prioritize and complete the most important tasks and work through them and just keep plugging along and picking them off whether the scene is on the athletic field or in the pool,” Betts said. “It’s the same thing professionally coming back to a more office-based set of assignments in the Pentagon. You prioritize, you focus and you work through the tasks and rely on your teammates, or office mates. Sometimes you ask for help, even though you may not want to, and you draw on the resources around you and on your own personal resources and you get the job done.”
THE NEXT GENERATION
While it had become a theme at this stage in her life to balance athletics, work, school and other extracurricular activities, this time Betts was focusing on embarking on a new journey, one that she hoped to be just as successful in: raising a family.
Betts now resides in Arlington, Va., with her husband Ian and nine-year old son Ewan. Ian Betts was brought up in an active lifestyle much like Meghan Betts and the two have made sure to stress the importance of staying physically active unto their son from a young age, just as their parents did to them.
Ewan Betts would go on runs or jogs in the stroller with his mother, who teaches both pre and postnatal fitness classes from a young age, and during the pandemic he and his father began skating at a local pond that had frozen over. Ewan Betts is now a goalie for his local youth hockey team which draws an eerie similarity to his mother’s career in athletics as well. Even though hockey is considered to be more of a team sport than swimming, the position of goalie is so much dependent on how the other team members perform and support each other.
So as Meghan Betts continues to keep her schedule busy and life active in Arlington, she still has not forgotten the place she came from. Meghan Betts and her family not only just revisit the North Country every summer, but they revisit the memories it gave them and the lessons it taught.
“The number and diversity of role models to whom I was exposed to living in Beekmantown, near Plattsburgh and West Chazy, who gave of themselves in service of others is something I carry with me, to constantly remember and strive to emulate,” Betts said. “Working now in the Department of Defense and at the Pentagon, which is just a building unlike any other in the world, a fascinating place, I constantly think of the North Country and our neighbors growing up, everyone at school, my teachers and all of the school maintenance staff, who are so critical to keeping the school functioning properly.”
“Every time we travel north, it gets harder and harder to drive home.”
