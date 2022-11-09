PINEHURST, N.C. — At the age of 17, Joe Steadman was swapping his putter for an m4 carbine and trading his hockey stick for an army helmet. He was enlisting in the army; a local kid raised in Plattsburgh who could’ve done anything, chose to serve in the military.
Steadman was a stellar hockey player, respectable golfer and might’ve been an even better drummer, yet when he graduated in 2004 from Plattsburgh High School with dreams of playing college hockey or attending Berklee College of Music, he chose to head to West Point on a special operations contract.
AFTER 9/11
It was almost four years after the national travesty that was Sept. 11, 2001, yet for Steadman the anguish he had felt that day was enough to keep him inclined to join the fight, with the U.S. armed forces.
“I was a sophomore at the time at PHS; I was just walking down the hall, everything was just business as usual. As I started walking into biology class. As I was walking down the hall the mood changed,” Steadman said. “It wasn't immediate that day, but that definitely stuck in my head the next couple years.”
From Plattsburgh, Steadman wound up on what was called an ‘18x’ contract, which was essentially a special operations request due to U.S. forces being stretched so thin during the height of the conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After going through about 18 months of rigorous training, Steadman would get his first taste of combat. His unit was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, where from there he would deploy to high-intensity combat zones such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa, for what was nearly a six-year span.
For many, when stationed in service, everything else, such as sports and careers, comes as an afterthought. But for Steadman, his background in athletics helped shape his mentality while in the service and even let him catch his stride.
“In a lot of ways it's very similar. You have your teams, there's a lot of emotion, there's a lot of passion, you care about the guys next to you and you’re trying to beat the other guys,” Steadman said.
Like skating in the old Crete Center in Plattsburgh during his PHS hockey days, the action was nonstop during Steadman’s time overseas. It was deployment, mission, return to the home base, train, then deployment all over again.
Eventually, he would receive orders to return stateside, to Fort Bragg, N.C., in 2011. While growing up in a competitive sporting environment may have been crucial for Steadman’s transition into the military, it was the transition out of his six-year long service that became the real challenge.
“So at first, I didn't really think much of it. At this time I was married and we didn't have kids yet, but I was like, ‘Oh, this will be great.’ But it was tough,” recalls Steadman. “Nobody warns you. I started having some issues that I've never had.”
HANDLING STRESS
There were heart palpitations, back and neck problems and all around symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder. It made readjustment to life back home, as it has for so many veterans around the world, a whole new challenge that their military training and deployment didn’t quite prepare them for.
He needed something to quiet the noise. While the world had rapidly changed around him, Steadman was still reliving and dealing with effects from the past six years and had no idea how to handle it. So he did as athletes do in times of personal crisis, and turned to sport.
During his time stationed in Stuttgart, Steadman had been able to play some sporadic golf, as well as pickup hockey once a week through the army’s morale, welfare and recreation program. But it wasn’t until taking up his role at Ft. Bragg, located conveniently in the heart of a golfer's paradise, where Steadman began to tinker with the idea of what golf could really do for him.
“I was trying to handle all these new things and it was psychologically different. So golf, without even really knowing it, became kind of like what I could focus on to kind of quiet everything else,” Steadman said. “I had about 18 months left in the army and I had decided it was time to get out. So the next question was, what am I going to do?”
So in 2016, the army allowed Steadman to start taking classes at nearby Campbell University, where he would study for an undergraduate degree in PGA Golf Management. During his two-year stint at Campbell, he would juggle classes, playing and training time, and a newborn child at home, with another on the way, all while still serving his term at Ft. Bragg.
Upon his discharge from the service in 2018, Steadman would venture his way, partly back up north, to New Jersey, were he would serve as an intern at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, N.J., and worked under highly regarded swing instructor Terry Rowles, who helped fuel Steadman’s interest in teaching.
In 2019, Steadman would graduate from Campbell and return back to North Carolina to start teaching some lessons at the university’s course, Keith Hills. Once there, he would cultivate a respectable list of clients and sharpen his teaching style into one that was modestly numbers-based and quite analytical.
One of his students, who was also a member of the Country Club of North Carolina, found themselves asking their Director of Golf Jeff Dotson if Steadman could conduct one of their lessons at his range. Dotson agreed, but only if he could meet Steadman first.
“I thought he [Joe] had a good head on his shoulders and was very knowledgeable about the game,” said Dotson. “He had built up quite a big clientele as an instructor and a good reputation.”
INSTRUCTOR JOB
During that time, CCNC was in the market for an instructor to help expand and focus their education program. Becoming Director of Instruction at a prestigious club isn’t an opportunity that comes around quite often, and when it does the competition is fierce.
However, because Dotson had met Steadman by chance, it got him moved to the top of the list. He eventually landed the job just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Most people are coming right out of the program and you need like five or 10 years of experience before anybody will even consider you for a DOI position,” Steadman said. “I'm very grateful for Jeff, but I had that same instinct that I had when I first joined the military: I knew that I just needed an opportunity.”
Steadman, now 34, has certainly made sure to capitalize on this opportunity as well, not only taking the countless things he learned during his time in the service to help hone his teaching style, but also allowing golf to help provide his new life with structure, making readjustment all the more doable.
“That's what I've always tried to tell people is when you're transitioning out of the military, it's tough and a lot of us don't admit it; we don't want to admit it,” said Steadman. “It's a lot of changes, especially if you have a family. But I always tell people don't just take the first thing that comes along, because you're gonna be miserable.”
He allowed golf to reground his life, and CCNC gave him the home to do that. It’s been to mutual benefit as well, as Dotson along with some of his students have noticed a tangible difference to the atmosphere by having someone like Steadman around.
“He’s brought a level of maturity someone with his age and world experience doesn’t usually have,” said Dotson.
It's through his teaching style where his military background is noticed most, but instead of allowing his forms of PTSD to hinder or complicate his instructions, Steadman has allowed it to help shape it.
“Without even knowing it, all that of the military, you know, translated over here. Even when I was here at Bragg teaching my fellow group of green berets, I learned everybody's so different and you have to figure out a way to get to that person and get them to accept the information.”
GREAT FATHER
For his students, they give off nothing but glowing remarks of Steadman’s style of teaching and his ability to create personal connection. But even from their brief lessons, they can get a sense of what kind of individual he truly is, and on a bigger scale, how important it is for veterans to find something they can be this passionate about, to help them readjust after the service.
“He listens. He has time for you and he's interested. I've seen him with his daughter, he’s a great father. He's just somebody that you'd really want to spend time with," said Julia Kober, a student of Steadman’s.
“He likes being around people. He enjoys people and you can tell how he's so approachable. I would imagine the whole atmosphere of it has been really helpful, not just the game but the people and the interaction.”
So while Steadman continues to delve ever deeper into the golfing world, shaping both hearts and swings, the only question that remains is will he ever be seen playing at his old North Country stomping grounds again?
For that, Steadman’s answer is simple yet also ironic:
“I’ll always hold a special place in my heart for the Barracks.”
