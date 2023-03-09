POTSDAM — When you take the shot, you have to have the confidence for it to fall in. That’s what Saranac had when a one point deficit turned into an eight point lead.
It happened in a flash as the Chiefs knocked in three straight three-pointers to put away Gouveneur, 45-34, in the Class B subregional of the NYSPHSAA playoffs.
Trailing 33-32, midway through the fourth, Saranac’s Lia Parker knocked in a three to give her team a 35-33 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Parker said she knew it was going in when she released it.
“Very confident,” she said. “If you’re a shooter, you have to be confident in your shots with all the noise in the background. You have to tune it all out and zone in.’
This would be confirmed by Molly Denis joining in the fun, making her second three of the night to push the lead to five. Brenna Ducatte would force Gouverneur to take a timeout when she made a third three from the right corner to give the Chiefs the breathing room they needed.
During the timeout, Saranac head coach could be heard telling his entire team to stand up for the huddle. It was his intent to keep the energy and momentum going.
“Basically to give them extra focus because I wanted everyone on their game,” Newell said. “[Gouverneur] has a pretty good guard and some good shooters. I really feel the press was effective early in the game. They figured it out and handled it but we made them have to work to break that. We just don’t tire.”
The Wildcats would only score one basket over the final minutes as they looked worn down and exhausted. Players were seen with hands on hips in the latter moments of the game, while Saranac was still upright and looking like they could play extra if needed.
Outside of foul trouble, the Chiefs showed throughout the game they are capable of running with anyone.
“We believe our conditioning is top notch,’ Newell said. “Even if we’re not playing well, we can wear down teams. I thought we did kind of a good job at this and the longer you do it the easier it gets. Then we can spread things out and cancel things out. Now when we started to actually run the offense with more patience, we got some open shots to hit some big threes.”
Chiefs leading scorer Brenna Ducatte (17) agreed. She said the hard work of the press showed off in those final minutes.
“I think the press worked really well to help run down the team a little bit and it created openings for us where we were able to make the shot,” she said.
The 11 point victory was closer than the paper would show. A back and forth contest where neither team got a chance to assert control of the game. It’s what you expect when two section winners come together.
After Saranac secured a 14-7 first quarter lead, they were outscored 22-15 over the next two periods to set up the showdown in the fourth with a tie game.
But, the work the Chiefs had put in would be enough to push them onto the weekend.
“We worked to get prepared for this game, we practiced really hard for this moment,” Parker said. “We just rode the wave and our team pulled through tonight. We’re really excited to be heading to the game Saturday.”
With a duo of Sydney Myers (15 points) and Ducatte Saranac has a powerful one-two punch that could push them further into the NYSPHSAA playoffs. Newell said it’s enjoyable to watch his team work night in and night out.
“Quite a lot,” he said. “I’ve got two great players in Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte. They can both work inside out. When Brenna warms up she can start getting her shots. We got to find her because she can run big time because she’s a big threat.”
The Chiefs now take their 20 game winning streak to Hudson Valley Community College, where they will face Albany Academy, Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.
“We definitely got our hands full, that’s gonna be a tough task for us,” Newell said. “But our goal was to win our section. We did that. We just told the kids it’s for you. This is extra basketball. If you want it, go get it. Now we got a chance to downplay a real strong program.”
—
Saranac 45, Gouverneur 34
Saranac (45)
Pellerin 0-0-0, Denis 2-0-6, Brown 0-1-1, Parker 2-0-6, Myers 6-3-15, Ducatte 6-3-17. TOTALS: 16-7-45
Gouverneur (34)
Smith 4-1-9, Conklin 2-1-5, Riutta 2-1-6, Canell 1-0-2, Bush 1-1-3, Forsythe 2-2-6, Storte 1-0-3. TOTALS: 13-6-34
Halftime- Saranac, 23-18
3 point goals- Gouverneur (2) Storte, Riutta Saranac (6) Denis 2, Parker 2, Ducatte 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.