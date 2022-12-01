MALONE — The Hornets didn’t get the result they were hoping for Wednesday night in their season opener, as the Huskies were able to defend home court, winning the contest, 59-49. The scoring duo of Gunvir Johal and Jace Hammond combined for 27 points, to pave the way for a Husky opening night victory.
In the first half, Franklin Academy was able to control the tempo, and open up a 14 point lead before the break. While Plattsburgh was able to outscore Franklin Academy, 30-26 in the second half, it wouldn’t be nearly enough to overcome their double-digit deficit.
“First game for our young team and our inexperience showed. We had a lot of turnovers and little chemistry on offense,” said Hornets coach Chris Hartmann. “Second half was better and we handled their press well.”
Johal would not only lead Franklin Academy in scoring, but post a game-high 15 points; Hammond would finish the game second in scoring, with 12.
One silver lining for the Hornets, even in the loss, was that every player that checked into the contest recorded a point; Max Filosca and Chase Laravia would lead the team in scoring, each with nine points.
—
Franklin Academy 59, Plattsburgh 49
Plattsburgh (49)
Filosca 4-0-9, Baker 2-2-6, Hartmann 2-0-4, Sorrell 1-0-2, O’Neal 2-3-7, Laravia 4-1-9, Ferris 1-2-5, Williams 1-0-2, Abbot 1-3-5. TOTALS: 18-11-49.
Franklin Academy (59)
Poirer 3-0-6, Muluerhill 1-0-3, Peck 0-0-0, Hammond 5-1-12, Perry 1-2-4, Osborn 2-0-5, Gravell 1-0-2, Beck 0-0-0, LaClaire 3-0-6, Johal 4-6-15, McArdle 2-0-4, Lavare 0-0-0, Jarvis 0-0-0, Wescott 1-0-2. TOALS: 23-8-59.
Halftime- FA, 33-19.
3point field goals- Plattsburgh (2) Filosca 1, Ferris 1. Franklin Academy (4), Muluerhill 1, Osborn 1, Johal 1.
