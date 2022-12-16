LAKE PLACID — The Saranac/Lake Placid girl’s hockey team suffered a tough loss Tuesday evening at home, as they gave up 11 goals in a lopsided loss to Franklin Academy.
“Outside of our 7th, 8th and 9th graders it wasn’t a great effort on our part. We need to get more aggressive and work harder,” said head coach Butch Martin. “Too many pucks not cleared or cleared onto FA [Franklin Academy] sticks.”
The Huskies put up a scoring barrage, starting with three goals in the first period, then four in both the second and third periods. While everyone seemed to be getting involved offensively, it was Chanel Thompson that led the way with three goals and two assists. Vail St. Hilaire would also record a hat trick, scoring two in the second period then nabbing her third in the final period. Cailyn Witfield, Anna Monette, Kimora Swamp, Ava Boyea and Alyx St. Hilaire would be responsible for the other five Husky’s goals in the victory.
Saranac/Lake Placid wouldn’t get on the board in the contest until the final two minutes, when Brooklyn Shumway scored off assists from Madison Blinn and Stephanie Kilbourne-hill.
Saranac/Lake Placid would also play two goalies in the loss, as Kelsey McKillip would start the game by making 26 saves before Allie Lahart checked in to make 17 saves.
“We are very pleased with our young girl’s effort. Our goalies faced a lot of shots and did the best they could,” said Martin.
Saranac/Lake Placid will look to regroup after this tough loss in their next contest, when they host Oswego on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.
—
Franklin Academy 11, Saranac Lake/Placid 1
FA 3 4 4 — 11
S/LP 0 0 1 — 1
First Period- 1, FA, Monette (Whitfield), 6:11. 2, FA, Whitfield, 8:29. 3, FA, Thompson (T. Cook, Monette), 12:58.
Second Period- 4, FA, Swamp (Boyea, McMaguire), 6:53. 5, FA, V. St. Hilaire, 8:01. 6, FA, V. St. Hilaire (O. Cook, Laflesh), 10:50. 7, FA, A. St. Hilaire (T. Cook, Thompson), 19:58.
Third Period- 8, FA, Boyea (Thompson, T. Cook), 6:40. 9, FA, St. Hilaire (O. Cook), 12:04. 10, FA, Thompson, 16:29. 11, FA, Thompson, 16:51. 12, S/LP, Shumway (Blinn, Kilbourne-Hill), 18:50.
Shots- FA, 54-13.
Saves- Montevego, FA, 12. McKillip, S/LP, 26. Lahart, S/LP, 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.