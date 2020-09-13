Fourth Ward Cardinals win CVBL title

LYON MOUNTAIN — In a decisive win-or-go-home Game 3 of the Champlain Valley Baseball League championship series, the Fourth Ward Cardinals flexed their muscles.
Led by plenty of offense and stellar pitching from Tom Neale, the Cardinals went on to win 12-2 over the Lyon Mountain Miners and capture their third consecutive CVBL title.
Joe Tolosky set the tone early with a towering shot to center with the bases loaded to give Fourth Ward an early advantage, and the Cardinals rolled from there.
CJ Worley had five RBIs on the day en route to his third postseason MVP award. Kyle Erickson contributed three hits, with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Worley drove in two more runs in the second, and Stephen Peryea followed with an RBI single.
Erickson and Worley had back-to-back RBI doubles to complete the Cardinals scoring in the fourth.
The ageless Neale continued his postseason excellence from the mound as he struck out seven as he received the postseason Most Outstanding Pitcher award.
He also added to his records for all-time wins and championship game wins.
Kaden Kowalowski recorded two doubles for the Miners.
Ethan King took the loss.
