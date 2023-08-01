LAKE PLACID — Connor Jackson of East Aurora Country Club came from behind in the final round to win the 66th Boys’ 14U Junior Amateur state championship in Lake Placid on Thursday.
The junior from Williamsville shot an even par on Thursday in wet, rainy conditions to win by three strokes over the first-round leader.
He recorded five birdies on Lake Placid Club’s Mountain Course during the final round, including one on the home hole to put an exclamation point on his victory. He had a two-day total of 3-over 145.
“This is a great tournament. I love this course,” he said. “This one was definitely special, I knew after my practice round that I could do something here.”
Tied for runner-up honors was first-round leader Ethan Domajnko of Cobblestone Creek CC and Jeff Fumarola of Ballston Spa CC. The duo finished at 6-over 14
“I knew that I had to shoot even par or better to win today,” said Jackson. “He was holding his lead for a while; I wasn’t able to get within two. Then we got to hole 13, and I would say that is the hardest hole on the course,” he mentioned about playing with Domajnko. “He put one O.B. I took that opportunity, made par; that got me the lead. I spent the last five holes just grinding, keeping that lead.”
Dan Young of Bellevue CC finished the championship at 149. Colin McAskin of Wykagyl CC rounded out the top five at 9-over 151.
Girls 14U
In the inaugural Girls’ 14U Junior Amateur state championship, first-round leader Alexandra Phung of Met PGA Junior Golf Course cruised to victory and won the title by a whopping 22 strokes.
Although she was competing against a small field, Phung showed why she’s able to call herself a three-time Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalist. At age 12, she maintained her composure down the stretch on the tough Mountain Course. Her final nine consisted of seven pars and two birdies to finish at 1-under for the round and championship (71-70 — 141).
“I am deeply honored, and I am really thankful for everybody that has helped me and supported me through the process,” she mentioned about the victory.
Finishing as the runner-up was Katlynn Smith of Rip Van Winkle CC, the only other player in the field to post a round in the 70s during the championship. She finished at 163, 10 strokes ahead of the third-place player.
Boys 18U
Kellen Dean of McGregor Links CC was able to hold off a surging field in the final round to claim the Boys’ 18U Junior Amateur state championship.
Dean, of Saratoga Springs, sank a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole of the final round at Lake Placid Club to secure the two-stroke victory.
After a tournament-low 66 during the second round on Thursday to take the outright lead, Dean knew what he had to do going into Friday’s final round. The 17-year-old started out slow with two bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 but responded quickly with birdies on the next two holes to get back to even on the day and regain control.
Dean continued his solid play down the stretch, but standing next to him tied for the lead on the 17th and 18th tee was Tyler Berkman of Potsdam Town & CC, who started the day three strokes behind the leader.
Dean pulled his tee shot into the left rough while Berkman was able to find the fairway. Berkman was first to go as he found the rough just over the green, and well above the front hole location, setting him up for a very difficult shot. Dean hit his second shot pin-high to about 15 feet with a great look for birdie.
Berkman was unable to get up and down, leaving Dean with two putts to win, but Dean only needed one. He sank the 15-foot birdie to capture his first state title.
“It was definitely a relief. The back nine was a grind, and I’m just so thankful for it, and I’m glad I got through it.” Dean said.
With this victory, Dean will join a group of 59 other names inscribed on the Hickock Cup that dates back to the inaugural championship in 1931.
“This is definitely the best by far, not even close.” said Kellen. “This is such a great event, and it is one I always want to win, and I’m just so thankful to win it.”
With Berkman finishing at 3-under, he put himself in a tie for second place with Dean Muratore of MET PGA Junior Golf Club, who had a putt for birdie on the 18th hole to put some pressure on Dean, but came up short. He finished his week with two rounds under par and with a total score of 210.
To round out the top five, in solo fourth place was YiWen Wang of Saxon Woods GC, who was 1-under over the three days for a total score of 212, and Leo Chu of Hudson Hills GC, who was solo fifth at even par (213) for his three rounds.
The top-5 finishers earned themselves an exemption into this year’s 100th Men’s Amateur state championship scheduled for August 7-9 at Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle.
Girls 18U
Bedford native Jordan Levitt claimed the 60th state Girls’ Junior Amateur title by three strokes.
She marched her way to victory around the sloped layout and posted a 6-under 65 in her final round.
The 16-year-old, who played well during her first round for a 1-under 70 and early lead, felt confident she could give the Betty Deely Cup a run this week.
“This is probably the biggest moment in my golf career yet,” said Levitt.
She teed off early this morning in the final pairing alongside second-round leader Nina Choe of Pelham Country Club and 2022 champion Sophia Li of New York City.
Levitt was able to separate herself early from the other competitors with two birdies through three holes including a chip-in on No. 2, but with a chip-in eagle response from Li on No. 10, it was coming down to the wire between two impressive young players from the Metropolitan area.
Levitt had a one-stroke advantage over Li heading to the 15th, a blind tee shot to a short downhill par 3. Li lagged her birdie try up to several feet. Levitt then stepped up to her ball on the green and sank an unbelievable 40-foot putt. Li then missed her par putt for a two-shot swing between the competitors, which was ultimately the end of the duel.
“I don’t even know how long that putt was!” said Levitt. “I had to play it out almost 12 feet out on the right side to break all the way back down and around. I think at that moment I was just like, ‘Oh my God, this is awesome.’”
After the 15th, it was a steady course for Levitt as she went on to win her first state title.
“It’s hard to put into words,” said Levitt. “I kept it consistent in my game. We talked the other day: ‘What’s your game plan?’ I’m just going to do what I normally do. The big thing today was being patient and taking my opportunities.”
Sophia Li, last year’s winner and this year’s runner-up, took her finish with dignity and celebrated with her close friend.
“Sophia and I are great friends,” said Levitt. “It does get heated sometimes on the golf course, to say the least, but we both love each other.”
Finishing in solo third was Amelie Phung, older sister to the 14U Girls’ Champ Alexandra Phung. She finished at even par for her three days at a total score of 213.
The top five also included second-round leader Nine Choe of Pelham Country Club, who could not find a groove on the course as she finished 3-over for the tournament in fourth place. In fifth was Amanda Philips of New York City, who was able to shoot under par for her final round and finish at 8-over.
Daniella Elizabeth Sutor of Met PGA Junior GC finished sixth at 223. 2023 Women’s Am state champion Lily Zhang of Park CC and 2021 Girls’ Junior state champion Julia Zigrossi of Ridgemont CC tied for seventh at 224.
