KEENE VALLEY — Chazy, down by seven points after three quarters, came from behind in the fourth and held on for a 45-44 win over Keene in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference boys’ basketball on Monday night.
Zamir Foster, who had a big fourth quarter to lead the comeback, tossed in 15 points to power the Eagles. Evan Dwyer added 13 and Dylan McAfee 11.
Chazy held a 26-20 advantage at the half, but Keene went on a 16-3 run in the third stanza to take a 36-29 edge into the fourth. The Eagles then outscored the Beavers, 16-8, in the final quarter.
Vann Morrelli and Soren Jacobsen paced Keene with 13 points each, with Jacobsen making seven-of-eight from the foul line. Brayden Harmer connected on four three-pointers and added 12 points.
Chazy 45, Keene 44
Chazy (45)
LaBarge 0-0-0, Dwyer 6-0-13, McAfee 5-0-11, Salimando 2-1-6, Foster 7-1-15, Cross 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals- 20-2-45.
Keene (44)
Caito 1-0-2, Harmer 4-0-12, Morrelli 6-1-13, Gagnon 0-0-0, Robjent 1-0-2, Litton 1-0-2, Jacobsen 3-7-13. Totals- 16-8-44.
Halftime- CCRS, 26-20.
3-point goals- Chazy (3) McAfee, Dwyer, Salimando. KCS (4) Harmer 4.
SCHROON LAKE 67
SETON CATHOLIC 48
SCHROON LAKE — Isaiah Pelkey poured in a game-high 30 points, including six three-pointers, to power the Wildcats past the Knights.
Austin Hartwell and Corbin Baker added 12 points each for Schroon Lake, with Hartwell connecting on four three-pointers as the Wildcats finished with 11 three-pointers in all.
Aiden Pearl led Seton Catholic with 15 points and Ashton Guay followed with 10.
The Wildcats held a 33-17 halftime lead.
Schroon Lake 67, Seton Catholic 48
Seton Catholic (48)
Guay 3-2-10, Shalton 2-0-4, Dejordy 4-0-8, Gao 3-0-6, Pearl 5-5-15, Hughes 0-2-2, Battige 0-0-0. Totals- 17-9-48.
Schroon Lake (67)
N. Melville 0-0-0, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 4-0-12, Hart 1-0-3, Pelkey 11-2-30, J. Melville 0-0-0, Baker 6-0-12, Brown 3-0-6, Wasif 2-0-4, Armstrong 0-0-0. Totals- 27-2-67.
Halftime- SLCS, 33-17.
3-point goals- SC (2) Guay 2. SLCS (11) Pelkey 6, Hartwell 4, Hart.
BOQUET VALLEY 56
WILLSBORO 28
WILLSBORO — The Griffins went on a 13-0 run to start the game and never looked back.
Jackson Hooper and Maddox Rice provided a good share of the offense for Boquet Valley.
Hooper finished with a game-high 26 points, including four three-pointers and a six-for-six performance from the foul line. Rice added 14 points.
Harvey Merrill led the Warriors with 13 points, five rebounds and five steals.
“We hurt our cause by turning the ball over 25 times in the contest,” Willsboro coach Eric Arnold said. “To be successful, we have to be stronger on the ball, put bodies on people in the paint and rebound defensively.”
Boquet Valley 56, Willsboro 28
Boquet Valley (56)
Wekin 1-0-2, Hooper 8-6-26, Liberi 0-0-0, Gay 2-0-4, Leibeck 3-1-7, Rice 6-2-14, Buehler 1-0-3, Egglefield 0-0-0. Totals- 21-9-56.
Willsboro (28)
Merrill 4-4-13, Reynolds 2-1-5, Lee 2-0-6, Jaquish 2-0-4, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0. Gagnier 0-0-0, Aubin 0-0-0. Totals- 10-5-28.
Halftime- BVCS, 27-14.
3-point goals- BVCS (5) Hooper 4, Buehler. WICS (3) Lee 2, Merrill.
Bolton 59
Lake Placid 21
BOLTON — The Bolton boys were on fire Monday night, as the squad knocked down eight, three-pointers in what was a lopsided win over Lake Placid, 59-21.
Eleven though Lake Placid may have had a size advantage, it didn’t seem to matter to Bolton, as they were able to open up a dominant, 27-point lead at the half. They wouldn’t let up the second half either, outsourcing Lake Placid 24-13 over that stretch to secure the double-digit victory.
“Bolton was led by Jaxon Egloff and Tyler Trowbridge, while Hubert was able to facilitate for the guards,” said Bolton coach Cody Kober. “Lukas Becker, Sullivan Eager, and freshman Liam Foy helped keep a larger Lake Placid team off the boards; the trio totaled 24 rebounds.”
Lake Placid was led on the night by Seb Cecunjanin, who scored seven points and made the team’s only three-pointer; however, it wouldn’t be enough as the team now drops to 0-3, still looking for that first win.
Bolton 59, Lake Placid 21
Lake Placid (21)
Colby 2-0-4, Cecunjanin 3-0-7, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Jordon 1-0-2, Woods 2-2-6. TOTALS: 9-2-21.
Bolton (59)
French 0-0-0, Egloff 7-2-19, Hubert 4-1-9, Eager 2-0-5, Kelley 0-0-0, Trowbridge 6-0-16, Hens 2-0-4, Morehouse 1-0-2, Becker 0-0-0, Foy 2-0-4. TOTALS: 24-3-59.
Halftime- BCS, 35-8.
3-point field goals- Lake Placid (1) Cecunjanin. Bolton (8) Trowbridge 4, Egloff 3, Eager.
GIRLS
Lake Placid 39
Crown Point 19
LAKE PLACID — It was a defensive battle Monday night in Lake Placid, as even though neither team was able to get their long-distance shots to fall, the Blue Bombers were able to score just enough from inside the arc to win, 39-19.
After an 11-5 start in the first quarter for the Blue Bombers, it looked as if they may pull away with the contest early. However, Crown Point would furiously rally back in the second quarter, outscoring Lake Placid, 5-3, to cut their lead to 14-10.
The second half was when the Blue Bombers put their foot down, on both ends of the floor. The Blue Bombers would outscore the Panthers 25-9 in the second half to secure the home victory in resounding fashion.
Leading the way for Lake Placid was Nadia Phillip, who scored a game-high, 21 points. Julia Crawford would finish second on the team in scoring, with eight points, but she would also post 12 rebounds in the win.
Lake Placid 39, Crown Point 19
Crown Point (19)
Mazzotte 4-7-15, A. Lamotte 1-0-2, B. Duprey 1-0-2, Thomas 0-0-0, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Thomsen 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0. TOTALS: 6-7-19.
Lake Placid (39)
Phillip 7-7-21, Crawford 4-0-8, Jordon 2-1-5, Ljaight 1-0-2, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Cecunjanin 0-1-1, Smith 0-0-0, Marvin 0-0-0, Coursen 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-9-39.
Halftime- LP, 14-10.
SARANAC 67
PERU 27
SARANAC — The Chiefs bolted out to a 46-10 halftime lead.
Saranac was led by Brenna Ducatte with 19 points, five steals and seven rebounds, Sydney Myers 13 points and eight rebounds, and Layla Pellerin and Reagan Mulverhill with seven points apiece.
“The girls came out tonight and played unselfish team basketball,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “They played with great defensive intensity which allowed them to get into an up tempo style of play.
“It was overall a good team win with everyone getting quality playing time. The girls played real loose and confident on offense as they hit eight three-point shots.”
Eighth-grader Reese Duprey tossed in 10 points for the Nighthawks.
“Peru has a nice young squad and they always give maximum effort,” Newell said. “It’s early in the season and I have no doubt coach (Brittany) Marshall’s young team will continue to improve.”
Saranac 67, Peru 27
Peru (27)
Snider 2-0-5, Prescott 1-0-2, Berry 1-0-2, Duprey 4-2-10, Lawyer 2-0-4, Gushlaw-Mirville 1-0-2, Corral 1-0-2, Totals- 12-2-27.
Saranac (67)
Denis 1-1-4, Brown 2-0-5, Parker 1-0-2, Layla Pellerin 3-0-7, Myers 6-0-13, Laura Pellerin 2-0-4, Mulverhill 3-0-7, Brault 3-0-6, Ducatte 8-0-19, Fay 0-0-0. Totals- 29-1-67.
Halftime- SCS, 46-10.
3-point goals- PCS (1) Snider. SCS (8) Ducatte 3, Denis, Brown, Layla Pellerin, Myers, Mulverhill.
SATURDAY
BOYS
Plattsburgh 60
Madrid-Waddington 40
PLATTSBURGH — It was a battle of the bugs on Saturday and the Hornets came out victorious. Playing at home, the Hornets were able to hang an impressive 60 points on the Yellowjackets to give the team their second win of the season.
“The team played hard today and we finally had some shots fall. Hopefully we can build upon this game and bring this effort to every game,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann.
Leading the way for the Hornets was Max Filosca who tallied 18 points, including knocking down three, three-pointers. Filosca would get some help scoring the rock as well, with Cayden Williams going for 13 points and Rodriquez scoring 15 points.
Plattsburgh 60, Madrid-Waddington 40
Madrid-Waddington (40)
Kingston 4-0-8, Cuthbert 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-3, Arquiett 0-0-0, Saucier 1-2-4, Pemberton 0-0-0, Peck 7-4-20, Smith 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Bailey 1-0-3. TOTALS: 15-6-40.
Plattsburgh (60)
Filsoca 7-1-18, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 2-2-6, Sorrell 0-0-0, Laravia 1-0-2, Ferris 2-0-4, Williams 5-2-13, Abbot 0-0-0, VanArman 1-0-2, Rodriquez 7-0-15. TOTALS: 25-6-60.
Halftime- PHS, 39-17.
3-point field goals- Madrid-Waddington (4) Peck 2, Davis, Bailey. Plattsburgh (5) Filosca 3, Williams, Rodriquez.
