CHAMPLAIN — Amy Visconti, a former Northeastern Clinton student, shot a 586 in smallbore to lead the Georgia Southern Rifle Team to its second straight Conference Championship. This also marks the second year in a row that Visconti led all smallbore shooters.
GSU fired a team record 4657 for a victory over both the Citadel, which shot a 4616, and North Georgia, which posted a 4616. USB came in fourth with a 4572, followed by VMI and Wofford.
In all Visconti outshot 40 college shooters to take the Conference Smallbore Title. She also earned All-Conference honors in both smallbore and air rifle. Her 1171 aggregate score was a personal best and she is only the second athlete from GSU to pass the 1170 mark.
Visconti started her shooting career as part of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club junior shooting program under the coaching of Peter Visconti. This program has seen four of its recent graduates go onto shoot at the college level. Amy Visconti and her brother Andrew both shot for NCAA Division I schools. Her younger sister Holly currently shoots for Northeastern Clinton and was the MVP of the ADK High School Rifle League.
