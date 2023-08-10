Goodbye Pac-12. Goodbye…..ACC?
We’ve seen over the past week that sudden disintegration of the Pac-12 as members jump ship to a better, and more secure(?), home.
Next year, the landscape changes and one has to argue if it’s for better or worse.
Gone is a conference that dates back over 100 years. Gone are long standing rivalries such as “The Apple Cup” played between Washington and Washington State.
It will join the ranks of rivalry games such as “Bedlam”, between Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State, and the game formerly called “The Civil War,” a game between Oregon and Oregon State.
They’ll become abandoned rivalries, leaving fans wondering if or when they’ll be played again.
But, why is this happening? Why has it happened? Simple: Money.
It doesn’t matter to those in power what a league looks like. They’re not thinking about the UCLA volleyball team having to travel to face Rutgers in the middle of the week. Who cares when Utah’s soccer team travels from Salt Lake City, to play a game in Orlando against UCF?
I tell you the ones pulling the strings don’t care about that. They don’t care about the student-athlete. They only care about the bell cow, what will bring the most money: Football.
Every time a mention of college football is made, it’s almost a guarantee that the TV deal is mentioned. Especially now with realignment happening, again.
Pac-12 were able to decide on leaving next year because the current TV deal the conference has expires in 2024. It’s what is happening with the Big XII as Texas and Oklahoma are jumping to the SEC because a TV deal expires in 2024, and they can make money in their new home.
Frankly, those in power don’t care about football either. The Big 10, soon to be a conference of 18 schools, will be branched coast-to-coast. Scattered across four time zones, it makes you wonder how schools handle a coast-to-coast day trip? Will schools stay in one area longer rather than flying home and then back out the next week?
What about academics? How will you make it so student-athletes don’t fall behind? What about their general welfare?
Apparently, it doesn’t matter.
Let’s push for more money now and worry about the details later. We need to be making more money than we know what to do with.
It’s fascinating and frustrating.
The SEC is projected to make somewhere between $60-$70 million per team in football in their new deal with ESPN set for 2024.
The ACC, possibly the next conference on the chopping block? They are currently debating the prospects of adding Stanford and California to their league. As of this writing, the league is still discussing as some schools are unsure how adding them will help the ACC financially.
This is going on while Florida State has threatened to leave the conference, but would have to likely take the conference to court over the ACC’s Grant of Rights, which is set to run until 2036.
The grant of rights contracts signed by ACC member schools, literally “grant” the “rights” to broadcast their games to their respective conferences for the term of a league-negotiated media rights deal.
All member institutions signed the deal and it seemed to solidify the conference during the unstable time of realignment talks. Now if FSU wanted to leave the ACC, they would need to pay upwards to $120 million dollars.
And if they planned to leave, they have four days to tell the league. The ACC has an Aug. 15 deadline for schools to announce they’d leave in the next year.
Tuesday, we should know what, if anything is happening. We’ll know if any of the 15 members of the ACC will leave, and by then we may know see the conference grow to 17 and become a national conference like the rest.
And therein lies the frustration. The Power 5, now four, could join the other three conferences or simply become the next one to be raided.
The saying goes, the grass is always greener on the other side.
It just so happens that green is money and it’s what is tempting those schools.
College football is the driving force in this expansion. Basketball, swimming, softball, soccer and the list goes on? They’re just collateral.
They just want the money. and more of it.
