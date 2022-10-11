Beekmantown 39, AuSable Valley 0
—
AVCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
BCS 12 0 14 13 — 39
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BCS- Barber, 4, run (PAT blocked), 3:55.
BCS- Ducatte, fumble recovery (Parliament, run, short).
Third Quarter
BCS- Sand, 22, pass from Parliament (Sand pass from Parliament), 8:12.
BCS- Sweenor, 2, pass from Parliament (Parliament INC), 1:08.
Fourth Quarter
BCS- Broughton, 10, run (PAT blocked), 10:22.
BCS- Barber, 45, run (Hagadorn, kick), 6:21.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
AVCS- Dixon 5-30. Fletcher 5-22. Garcia 5- (-20). Pray 1-3.D. Bombard 5-13. Smith 3-11. TOTAL: 24-59.
BCS- Sweenor 5-10. Barber 6-72, 2 TD. Broughton 3-29. Parliament 5-29. TOTAL: 19-140, 2 TD.
Passing
AVCS- Garcia 10-20-1-75.
BCS- Parliament 12-18-1-27, 2 TD.
Receiving
AVCS- Goodman 2-16. Dixon 5-41. Pray 1-5. Fletcher 1-5. D. Bombard 1-8.
BCS- Sweenor 6-49, TD. Hagadorn 3-31. Sand 3-42, TD. Willette, 1-5.
Fumbles
AVCS- Dixon
AVCS- H. Bombard
BCS- Broughton
Interceptions
AVCS- H. Bombard
BCS- Rodier
Peru 54, Ticonderoga 12
—
TCS 6 0 6 0 — 12
PCS 14 14 20 6 — 54
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TCS- L. Smith 45 pass from Vigliotti (kick failed), 6:50.
PCS- Ri. Hebert 57 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 6:14.
PCS- O’Connell 43 passing touchdown (Ri. Hebert (11) lateral to Hayes (32), TD) (Garrow kick), 3:17.
Second Quarter
PCS- Ri. Hebert 27 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 8:01.
PCS- Hayes 36 run (Garrow kick), 3:25.
Third Quarter
PCS- Hayes 9 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 8:16.
PCS- Schlitt 47 run (Garrow kick), 5:20.
PCS- Schlitt 41 run (kick missed), 9.6.
TCS- Montalbano 76 return (kick missed), 0.0
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Clowney 19 fumble recovery (kick missed), 11.4.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
TCS- McTyler 2-10; L. Smith 4-5; Borho 2-2; Frasier 5-2; Montalbano 1-1; A. Smith 4-(-11); Vigliotti 4-(-29). Totals: 22-(-20).
PCS- Schlitt 11-175, 2TD; Hayes 9-110, TD; Parent 1-8; Rathbun 3-5; Breen 1-(-4). Totals: 25-294, 3TD.
Passing
TCS- Vigliotti 5-17-0-78, TD; L. Smith 0-1-0-0. Totals: 5-18-0-78, TD.
PCS- O’Connell 13-25-1-266, 4TD.
Receiving
TCS- L. Smith 3-48, TD; Montalbano 2-30.
PCS- Ri. Hebert 4-93, 2TD; Duprey 4-72; Ro. Hebert 4-60; Hayes 1-41, 2TD.
Fumble recoveries
PCS- Clowney 1, TD.
Interceptions
TCS- Borho.
Saranac 36, Plattsburgh 21
—
SCS 0 6 8 22 - 36
PHS 0 0 0 21 - 21
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
SCS- Hamel 1 run (kick blocked). 00:56
Third Quarter
SCS- Hamel 6 run (Hamel run). 4:12
Fourth Quarter
SCS- Clancy 5 run (Hamel run). 11:45
PHS- DeAngelo 10 pass from Phillips (Mulligan kick). 9:15
SCS- Hamel 9 run (Bouvia kick) 3:07
PHS- DeAngelo 57 pass from Hartmann (Mulligan kick) 3:00
SCS- Hamel 56 run (Bouvia kick) 1:57
PHS- Williams 14 pass from Hartmann (Mulligan kick) :23
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SCS- Hamel 29-206 4 TD. Bouvia 9-50. Smith 5-33. Clancy 8-26 1 TD. TOTAL: 51-315 5 TD.
PHS- Griffiths 12-44. Phillips 8-20. Calkins 1-4. DeAngelo 2-(-6). TOTAL: 23-62
Passing
SCS- Smith 2-3-36
PHS- Phillips 12-16-1-98 1 TD. Hartmann 7-15-119 2 TD. TOTAL: 19-31-1-217 3 TD
Receiving
SCS- Clancy 2-36
PHS- DeAngelo 4-106 2 TD. Williams 4-47 1 TD. Filosca 4-26. Harvey 3-18. Abbott 2-15. Calkins 2-5: TOTAL: 19-217 3 TD
Interceptions
SCS- Clancy
Fumble Recoveries
SCS- Team
Moriah 43, Saranac Lake 3
—
MCS 8 12 10 13 - 43
SLCS 0 3 0 0 - 3
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MCS- Demarais 7 run (Swan run), 6:18
Second Quarter
MCS- Swan 30 run (Run failed), 2:19
SLCS- Faubert 28 field goal, 6:21
MCS- Demarais 7 run (Run failed), 10:57
Third Quarter
MCS- Safety, 8:04
MCS- Valentine 6 run (L. Gilbo run), 10:38
Fourth Quarter
MCS- Swan 28 run (Run failed), 3:08
MCS- O’Brien 14 run (Swan kick), 10:54
Individual Statistics
RUSHING
MCS- Valentine 6-26 TD, Demarais 18-111 2TDs, Swan 6-87 2 TDs, L. Gilbo 12-86, Fleury 1-4, Callahan 1-4, O’Brien 4-60 TD, Java 1-11. Totals: 49-389 6 TDs.
SLCS- Hewitt 14-35, Roberts 1-(-5), Mitchell 2-3, Hathaway 1-3, Moffatt 3-0. Totals: 21-36.
PASSING
MCS- Swan 1-6-2-6.
SLCS- Roberts 7-19-1-96.
RECEIVING
MCS- Olcott 1-6.
SLCS- Willett 3-23, Hewitt 2-51, Faubert 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
MCS- Demarais.
SLCS- Willett, Navarra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.