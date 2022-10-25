Peru 34, Saranac Lake 10
PCS 0 14 20 0 — 34
SLCS 0 10 0 0 — 10
Scoring
Second Quarter
SLCS– Faubert 33 field goal, :04
PCS– Duprey 12 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 1:47
SLCS– Hewitt 1 run (Faubert kick), 8:29
PCS– Hanson 2 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 11:20
Third Quarter
PCS– Hanson 29 run (Garrow kick), 1:17
PCS– Castro 14 pass from O’Connell (Pass failed) 6:28
PCS– Duprey 9 pass from O’Connell (Garrow kick), 10:52
Individual
Rushing
PCS– Hanson 17-194, TD; Duprey 2-6; Hayes 2-13; Parent 1-4; Schlitt 2-6; Hailey 3-6; TOTAL 27-229, TD.
SLCS– Hewitt 17-53; Ducatt 2-3; Moffatt 1-0; Hathaway 3-2; Willett 5-10; LaDue 3-4; Kratts 1-0; Roberts 1-2; TOTAL 33-74 TD.
Passing
PCS– O’Connell 18-23-0-239 4TDs.
SLCS– Roberts 5-14-0-77.
Receiving
PCS– Parent 3-33; Ri. Hebert 4-71; Duprey 4-73, 2TDs; Ro. Hebert 3-41; Hayes 1-4; Hanson 1-2 TD; Castro 1-14 TD; Schlitt 1-1.
SLCS– Darrah 1-34, Hewitt 2-2-14, Navarra 2-2-29.
Moriah 20, Saranac 7
SCS 0 7 0 0 — 7
MCS 14 0 0 6 — 20
Scoring
First quarter
MCS- Demarais 2-yard run (run no good) 7:59
MCS- Demarais 62-yard pass from Swan (pass good) 10:23
Second quarter
SCS- Clancy 15-yard pass from Smith (kick good) 10:54
Fourth quarter
MCS- Demarais 11-yard run (pass no good) 6:56
Individual
Rushing
SCS- Smith 12-51; Hamel 18-49; Bouvia 1-5; TOTAL 31-105 yards
MCS- Demarais 17-70, 2 TD; Valentine 11-57; Swan 9-54; Logan Gilbo 3-14; Evan Fleury 1-14; TOTAL 41-209, 2 TD
Passing
SCS- Smith 3-13, 46, 1-0
MCS- Swan 3-13, 86, 1-1
Receiving
SCS- Clancy 3-46, 1 TD
MCS- Demarais 2-75, 1TD; Allen 1-11; TOTAL 3-86, 1 TD
AuSable Valley 14, Plattsburgh 6
PHS 0 6 0 0 — 6
AVCS 0 0 7 7 — 14
Scoring
Second Quarter
PHS- Griffiths 33 run (Phillips run short), 7:53
Third Quarter
AVCS- D. Bombard 16 run (Stanley kick), 6:03
Fourth Quarter
AVCS- D. Bombard 1 run (Stanley kick), 3:04
Individual
Rushing
PHS- Phillips 5-41; Griffiths 15-103, TD; Hartmann 1-0; TOTAL 21-147, TD
AVCS- Smith 1-0; D. Bombard 31-195, 2 TD; Garcia 2-0; Ko. Dixon 16-93; TOTAL 50-288, 2TD
Passing
PHS- Hartmann 11-21-1-53; Phillips 3-4-0-17
AVCS- Garcia 1-6-0-1
Receiving
PHS- Filosca 7-31; DeAngelo 2-4; Polhemus 1-7; Brooks 2-13; Griffiths 2-15
AVCS- W. Pray 1-1.
Interceptions
AVCS- Depo
Fumbles
AVCS- Depo
