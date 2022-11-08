Saranac 36, Saranac Lake 12
SCS 7 7 15 7 - 36
SLCS 0 6 6 0 - 12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SCS- Clancy 13 yard pass from Smith, (Hamel kick), :49.
Second Quarter
SLCS- Willett 37 yard interception, (kick missed), 1:25
SCS- DeAngelo 41 yard fumble recovery, (Hamel kick), :25.
Third Quarter
SLCS- Navarra 14 yard pass from Hewitt, (run failed), 10:33
SCS- Hamel 58 yard run (Hamel kick), 8:52
SCS- Hamel 6 yard run (Smith pass from Clancy), 9:28.
Fourth Quarter
SCS- Cogswell 33 yard fumble recovery (Hamel Kick), 1:35
Individual Stats
Rushing
SCS- Hamel, 32-179 2 TD, Smith, 8-52. Clancy, 3-12. Breyette, 2-4. Bouvia, 1-1. TOTAL: 46- 248. 2 TD
SLCS- Hewitt, 9-42. Roberts, 3-(-3). Willett, 1-6. TOTAL: 13-45.
Passing
SCS- Smith, 2-4-2-21 1 TD.
SLCS- Roberts, 4-7-43. Hewitt, 1-1-14. 1 TD TOTAL: 5-8-57. 1 TD
Receiving
SCS- Clancy 2-21, 1 TD.
SLCS- Hewitt, 1-30. Navarra. 2-19, 1 TD. Willett, 1-3. Faubert, 1-5.TOTAL: 5-57. 1 TD
Interceptions
SLCS- Willette.
Fumbles
SCS- Cogswell, Rugar
Peru 41, Beekmantown 8
BCS 0 0 0 8— 8
PCS 21 6 7 7 — 41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PCS- Hanson 9 run (Garrow kick), 9:28.
PCS- Hanson 30 run (Garrow kick), 6:40.
PCS- Parent 32 pass from O’Connell, 1:16.
Second Quarter
PCS- Hanson 17 pass from O’Connell (Kick blocked), 4:00.
Third Quarter
PCS- Hanson 1 run (Garrow kick), 5:04.
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Hanson 3 run (Garrow kick), 9:00.
BCS- Sweenor 11 run (Dixon pass from Parliament), 4:30.
Individual Stats
Rushing
BCS- Parliament, 5-(-22). Barber, 5-20. Sweenor, 7-26, TD. LaCombe, 1-0, FUM. Nelson, 1-(-10). TOTAL: 19-14, TD, 1 FUM.
PCS- Hanson, 18-116, 4 TD. Parent, 2-0. Hayes, 4-24. Duprey, 1-2. O’Connell, 3-(-15). Engstrom, 1-1. Schlitt, 3-0. TOTAL: 32-128, 4 TD.
Passing
BCS- Parliament, 4-15-3-96, FUM.
PCS- O’Connell, 9-12-0-161, 2 TD.
Receiving
BCS- Willette, 3-83. Hagadorn, 1-13.
PCS- Ro. Hebert, 3-51. Parent, 2-59, TD. Engstrom, 2-27. Ri. Hebert, 1-7. Hanson, 1-17, TD.
Interceptions
PCS- O’Connell, Hanson, Hunter.
Fumbles Recovered
PCS- E. Supley, Hanson.
Moriah 38, Ticonderoga 0
TCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
MCS 6 16 8 8 — 38
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MCS- Demarais 8 run (2pt no good).
Second Quarter
MCS- Demarais 46 run (Swan pass to Allen).
MCS- Demarais 6 run (Swan pass to Fleury).
Third Quarter
MCS- Gilbo 7 run (Swan pass to Demarais)
Fourth Quarter
MCS- Gilbo 4 run (Swan pass to Scorsome)
Individual Statistics
Rushing
TCS- Borho, 2-6. Vigliotti, 3-( -4). Smith, 5- (-6). TOTAL: 10-(-4).
MCS- Demarais, 14-166, 3 TD. Gilbo, 10-45, 2 TD. #61, 2-20. Callahan, 1-18yd. Valentine, 2-12. Feeley, 2-12. Scorsome, 2-11. Fleury, 1-10. Swan, 2-9. Pelkey, 1-1. TOTAL: 37-304, 5 TD.
Passing
TCS- Vigliotti, 3-10-2-10. Montalbano, 0-1-1-0.
MCS- Swan, 2-4-0-36.
Receiving
TCS- Smith, 1-9. Smith, 2-1.
MCS- Olcott, 1-35. Valentine, 1-1.
