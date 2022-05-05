PLATTSBURGH — Tara Sayward has had a love for swimming since she was eight years old.
Now, that love has paid off in the form of a Special Olympics opportunity.
Sayward will be competing in the 50-meter freestyle, backstroke and relay, this June, in Orlando, Florida, in the USA Games.
“I’m really excited,” she said, with her mother, Pam, adding that this is the biggest opportunity Tara has ever competed in.
“She’s competed before in the area games and gone to regional and state events, but this is the nationals,” Pam Sayward said. “She’s never gone to anything that far and that’s a big deal.”
LOCAL TRAINING
The Saywards are from Willsboro, and although Tara has been swimming since she was a child, she never took any real swimming lessons until recently.
She also had the help of Steve Galietta and Mary Duprey as her coaches, both specializing in different aspects of Tara’s swimming game.
Galietta owns JS Fit, on Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh and has been focusing on Tara’s strength and conditioning through functional training, since June of last year.
“She came to me and said ‘Coach Steve, I’m training for the Olympics and I need your help,’” he said. Through Galietta’s functional training, Tara’s joints have become more stable, her muscles are stronger and her heart rate is increasing.
“It’s very specific to increasing joint stability, range of motion as well as muscular flexibility and strength,” Galietta said, adding they use many different workouts and types of equipment to work the joints and muscles and increase the heart rate.
Duprey, as a personal trainer and certified triathlon and yoga coach, has been working with Tara for a few months now, meeting two nights a week, and working mostly on improving the swimming fundamentals.
“Somebody approached me, a friend of mine, and said that somebody approached him and they were looking for someone to coach Tara as a swimmer,” Duprey said. “Swimming is not my strength, but coaching is.”
So, Duprey reached out to Tara, and started working with her to improve her technique, through endurance training and stretching, at the YMCA.
IN THE GYM
While Tara focuses on her workouts for the Olympics, her mother also trains with her with Galietta, and Tara said it helps her when she has a workout buddy, to push her more to try her best.
“I just want to give her the best opportunity she can have to succeed at this,” Pam said. “It means a lot to her, so I want her to have the best time, and I want her to be ready.”
Galietta said working with Tara is very easy, as she’s been very consistent and extremely motivated.
“She follows all my coaching recommendations to a T,” Galietta said. “She’s definitely an awesome athlete, and I suspect she’s going to do very well at the Special Olympics.”
Duprey shares the same sentiment, admiring Tara’s drive to work, learn and get better, no matter what.
“She wants to learn everything she can possibly learn and she’s really easy to work with,” Duprey said. “She’s just a sweetheart. I’m just really proud of her that she’s going.”
When Duprey started training with Tara, she said Tara was raising up her head to breathe while swimming, instead of turning to the side to take a quick breath. With that, Tara was out of breath because her head had been underwater for so long, about halfway down the pool.
“When we first started out, I started saying, ‘When you’re swimming, count 1-2-3, breathe, 1-2-3, breathe, and it just wasn’t working,” Duprey said, before she got a suggestion to try something else, something that Tara liked.
“So, I went with colors,” she said. “I asked her, ‘Tara, what are your three favorite colors?’ and she said. ‘Pink, purple, yellow.’
“So, now we have her turning her head to pink, purple, yellow, and it works wonderfully,” she said. “It’s just getting to know your client and the tricks that are going to work for them.”
Duprey also said that Tara is a pleasure to have around in their workout sessions, as she is never depressed or complaining, only excited.
GOALS FOR THE GAMES
Although placing is the number one goal, Tara is just excited in general to travel and meet other athletes.
In fact, she’s already competed against some of the teammates of her relay team, but now, she gets to be closer with them and compete together.
“Some of these athletes, she’s competed against in state games but never met them,” Pam said. “These people are going to be her teammates now. She’s looking forward to that.”
Tara also went to a training session this past weekend, working with some of the aforementioned athletes, and got to know some of her new teammates.
INSPIRATION TO THOSE AROUND
Both Galietta and Duprey expressed just how proud they are of Tara, and the fact that she is able to make it to a competition like the Special Olympics.
“It’s very inspiring, as a coach, to be a part of an awesome journey such as Tara’s,” Galietta said. “I would be humbled and inspired as well as extremely proud of her, regardless of placing and outcome, just for her to train her butt off and compete at the highest level she can. I’m just extremely proud of her.”
He also said it will be very inspiring to other athletes and people in the area who need a little spark.
“Even though a person may have special needs or a disability, it doesn’t mean they can’t exercise and be the best version of themselves,” Galietta said. “We work with what you’ve got and through functional training, I can pretty much help anyone.”
Tara has also helped Duprey, as much as Duprey has helped her, in many different ways.
“She’s taught me so much about working with people with special needs,” she said. “It’s just very rewarding. She’s taught me a lot.”
