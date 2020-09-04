P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Sept. 3, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Peru's Tyler Clement sacks Plattsburgh High quarterback Will Love (5) during the first half of a Northern Football Conference Class B game at Plattsburgh Athletic Complex, Oct. 8, 2011.
Glenn R. Moorby, 85, of Port Henry passed away September 1, 2020 at Elderwood, Ticonderoga. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Harland Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.